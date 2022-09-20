DDL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL).

(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP) (PRNewswire)

Class Period: June 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Dingdong lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/dingdong-cayman-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Dingdong was actively flouting its food safety responsibilities, failing to deliver on its stated commitment to provide "fresh" groceries to customers historically disserved by supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms; (2) Dingdong's quality control measures, which were so heavily touted in the Registration Statement, were, in fact, inadequate, exposing Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP