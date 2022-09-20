Kaleidescape Announces New Compact Terra 22TB Movie Server and New Terra 88TB Movie Server

New products streamline Kaleidescape's Terra line to better accommodate storage requirements in the expanding world of 4K UHD digital content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, announced today the release of the new Kaleidescape compact Terra 22 terabyte (TB) movie server, replacing its compact Terra 18TB, and the release of the new Terra 88TB movie server, replacing its Terra 72TB server. These new products are now available from Kaleidescape's dealer network.

The new Kaleidescape Terra line better accommodates storage requirements in the expanding 4K UHD digital content world.

"Kaleidescape is committed to acting on customer feedback, streamlining our product line to meet our wide range of customer needs in the 4K UHD era while maintaining the unrivaled quality, faster download speeds and seamless playback experience that define Kaleidescape," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "This new server lineup offers five different storage capacities, spaced roughly a factor of two apart from each other."

Customers can now choose from the compact Terra 6TB, compact Terra 12TB, compact Terra 22TB or the larger Terra 48TB or Terra 88TB. This sequencing provides efficient options for those who want storage flexibility on a smaller scale, or for those with larger collections looking to expand as more 4K UHD titles become available. Both the Terra and compact Terra lines can download a UHD 4K movie in as little as 10 minutes.

The new Terra 88TB can store nearly 1,500 high-fidelity 4K UHD movies, serve up to 10 simultaneous 4K UHD playbacks, and enables fast downloads while simultaneously supporting playback on multiple Strato players. Extremely reliable, the Terra 88TB movie server stores high-fidelity movies on an array of high-quality, enterprise-class hard drives and is designed to continue operating on the rare occasion of a hard drive failure. If a failed hard dive needs to be replaced, movies are automatically restored from the cloud.

The compact Terra 22TB can store over 350 4K UHD movies or over 650 movies with a mix of 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD-quality titles, and serve up to 5 simultaneous 4K UHD playbacks. The compact Terra allows customers the flexibility to add playback zones and grow their movie collection over time. Up to four compact Terra servers can be combined in a single system for more storage.

The Kaleidescape movie store has the largest collection of UHD 4K titles available and boasts nearly 14,000 titles for purchase and more than 9,000 for rent. Users can rent or download movies in reference quality 4K HDR with lossless Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, surpassing even 4K UHD discs in both convenience and quality by going beyond optical disc capacity and bit rate limits. In addition, Kaleidescape offers over 700 4K UHD titles not available on Blu-ray Disc.

The Kaleidescape compact Terra 22TB movie server will be priced at $10,995 and the Terra 88TB will be priced at $25,995. Accompanying Strato C players are priced at $3,995 each.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

