Leopard Imaging Launches LI-XAVIER-BOX-GMSL2 Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Edge AI Platform for Use in Automation

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, today introduced its LI-XAVIER-BOX-GMSL2 powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ edge AI platform. This effort enables Leopard Imaging to offer hardware and software development, as well as comprehensive design and manufacturing services for its clients.

As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with NVIDIA to develop intelligent embedded vision systems to address increasing demand in robotics, edge AI, industrial machine vision, and autonomous machines applications.

As one of the first imaging solution providers in the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, Leopard Imaging has served thousands of customers in the edge AI space using the NVIDIA Jetson platform, including the Orin and AGX Xavier. The new LI-Xavier box powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier module sets a new bar for compute density, energy efficiency, and AI inferencing capabilities on edge devices and next-generation intelligent machines with end-to-end autonomous capabilities.

With the GMSL2 SerDes interface, Leopard Imaging LI-XAVIER-BOX-GMSL2 supports up to 8 GMSL camera inputs. It is an IP67 waterproof system in a compact design that is ideal for space-constrained and industrial use cases. It delivers big workstation performance of up to 32 TOPS of peak compute and 750 Gbps of high-speed I/O in autonomous machines for use cases like delivery and logistics robots, factory systems, and large industrial UAVs.

"We are very excited to launch LI-XAVIER-BOX-GMSL2 powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform. This launch expands our edge AI devices portfolio for a broader range of customers in robotics, autonomous driving, and automation," said Bill Pu, President and co-founder of Leopard Imaging.

At NVIDIA, learn additional details about the Jetson Orin platform at "The NVIDIA Jetson Roadmap for Edge AI and Robotics " session on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Earlier this year, at Embedded Vision Summit 2022, Leopard Imaging successfully demonstrated its 3D depth camera, Hawk, running on NVIDIA AGX Orin. This attracted global customers to Leopard Imaging to develop advanced imaging solutions in robotics, IoT, and automation.

Leopard Imaging will showcase the Hawk camera and Owl camera on the NVIDIA Jetson AI platform during October 4th - 6th at VISION in Stuttgart, Germany. Please visit Booth 30 in Hall 10.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader in embedded vision systems design and manufacturing—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and AI edge devices. As a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging also works closely with SONY, onsemi, OMNIVISION, and established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Zoox, Cruise, Boston Dynamics, and many other established organizations. More information at https://www.leopardimaging.com .

