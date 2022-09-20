Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect South Florida Business Professionals

Coworking Provider Enables Entrepreneurs to Work Productively Close to Home

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more South Florida-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection as the shift to remote and/or hybrid work takes hold, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces in some of the region's busiest suburban markets.

Home to a continuously growing population, South Florida is becoming a hub for small and medium sized businesses. According to World Population Review, Florida's population has drastically increased, with a whopping 600,000 new residents having moved to the state in the last two years. Entrepreneurs continue to relocate to Florida as the state attracts individuals from around the country.

Office Evolution's location in Plantation, which opened in 2020, and Coral Springs, which opened last year, are experiencing an increase in interest as they continue helping businesses from a variety of industries, including professional services, retail and healthcare. The two centers provide newly renovated office spaces that create an inviting atmosphere for a diverse business ecosystem. With new opportunities emerging across the region, Office Evolution will be expanding with a new Boca Raton location slated to open next year.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of the brand's nation-wide network of coworking locations, where they have access to over 70 other business locations in 25 states when traveling. Office Evolution is also part of United Franchise Group's Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately owned affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world.

"It's clear to us that working in a hybrid-style format is how businesses will approach work going forward," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "Having the option to work in a space with all the amenities of a downtown office, close to home, is sure to appeal to those who want a productive environment, short commute and the flexibility to choose when and where they work."

