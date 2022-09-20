Staffmark Group Kicks Off Job Fest 2022 and a $100K Giveaway

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As many businesses head into their busiest season of the year, Staffmark Group has kicked off a campaign to attract and retain their workforce with a substantial incentive: $100K in cash prizes.

Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention event hosted by Staffmark Group's commercial staffing companies: Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark. It is held during the fall months, a peak season for many of their industrial and warehouse clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for employees. This year's prizes are the largest that they have ever offered: three (3) $25,000 prizes and twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000.

"Today's workers have choices, and it's more important than ever before to recognize and appreciate the employees who choose to join and stay on our team. We knew wanted to take things up a notch this year, and I'm thrilled that we're giving away $100k!" said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "Job Fest is a great way to reward employees who already work with us while also encouraging those who are looking for a job to join us. It's an exciting time of year—and we're ready to have some fun!"

Between September 12 and December 4, all Advantage Resourcing, Pro Staff, and Staffmark employees will earn an entry in the contest for every 36+ hour week they work. The more weeks they work, the more chances they have to win.

Staffmark Group's mission is to change the world – one person, one job, one community at a time. The jobs and prizes offered through their annual Job Fest campaign have impacted thousands of lives, including last year's grand prize winner, Scott Flores: "Being a Job Fest winner gave me the opportunity to be to obtain a comfortable financial situation. It allowed me to travel and see places I haven't seen before. Staffmark Group is a great place to work. They're very accommodating and helpful when it comes to issues or schedules. They're very employee friendly, and they do the best they can for their employees each day. I'm very grateful for everything this company has provided me, and I'm excited to keep working here for many years to come."

To learn more about Job Fest 2022, visit www.worknowandwin.com. To learn more about the Staffmark Group family of brands, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

