Bausch + Lomb Announces Webinar for Eye Care Professionals on New AREDS2 Study Findings

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that data from the National Eye Institute's (NEI) 10-Year Follow-on Study Results of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2), which was recently published in JAMA Ophthalmology, will be reviewed and discussed among leading eye care professionals during a live, complimentary webinar, "More InSight: A Closer Look at the New AREDS2 Data and What It Means For Patients" on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET.

The hour-long webinar is specifically designed to help eye care professionals understand the new results and come away with knowledge of how it can be integrated into practice to support Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) patients. The session, which will be moderated by Paul Karpecki, O.D., clinical director, Kentucky Eye Institute, will also spotlight clinical insights from Emily Chew, M.D., chair, AREDS2 Study, NEI, and feature expert commentary from panelists Jeffry Gerson, O.D., Grin Eye Care, Kansas City, Mo., and Rishi Singh, M.D., president, Cleveland Clinic Martin North and South Hospitals, Cleveland.

"With the AREDS2 10 Year Follow-on Study, we now have more than two decades of research demonstrating the impact that a specific nutrient formula can have on patients with moderate to advanced AMD," said Dr. Chew. "The purpose of the 'More InSight' webinar is to discuss that impact - which further supports NEI's current recommendation of a specific combination of six nutrients, including lutein, zeaxanthin and antioxidants, and how doctors can implement these learnings in daily practice."

"Together with Drs. Chew, Gerson, Karpecki and Singh, we look forward to providing eye care professionals with the opportunity to learn more about these latest research results as well as obtain insightful takeaways that can enhance their AMD practices and support the millions of people impacted by moderate to advanced AMD," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb.

To register for the 'More InSight' webinar, visit www.reviewofophthalmology.com/more-insight-1018.

About AMD

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of blindness in adults 50 years of age and older. Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing people to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones.2

About the AREDS, AREDS2 and 10-Year Follow-on AREDS2 Study Results

The AREDS and AREDS2 studies are landmark clinical studies conducted over 20 years by the NEI. The AREDS study in 2001 demonstrated that taking a specific combination of antioxidants and zinc could help reduce the risk of progression of AMD in those with moderate to advanced AMD. In 2012, the NEI completed the AREDS2 study, which tested several changes to the formulation, such as adding omega-3 fatty acids, substituting lutein and zeaxanthin for beta-carotene, and/or reducing zinc. The current AREDS2 nutrient formula recommended by the NEI is the result of this study.



The NEI 10-Year Follow-on Study results evaluated the long-term results of participants who were involved in the AREDS2 study. Consisting of 3,883 people (6,351 study eyes) with moderate to advanced AMD over a 10-year period, the follow-on study further validates the original findings of the AREDS2 formulation with lutein and zeaxanthin, demonstrating an incremental reduction in risk of the progression to late-stage AMD.1

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



