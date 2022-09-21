Care+Wear Introduces New Colors to Its Popular Line of Premium Scrubs

Innovative Healthwear company adds hunter green and burgundy hues just in time for Fall

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care+Wear, a healthwear solutions company, bringing both comfort and fashion to patients undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses and the frontline workers who treat them, has expanded its line of premium-quality scrubs to include hunter green and burgundy.

Believing that the iconic yet typical scrub worn by healthcare professionals could be improved, Care+Wear, in partnership with The Natori Company, reimagined the scrub to not only fit the unique needs of frontline heroes but to humanize the uniform by making it more stylish and more comfortable. The tops and bottoms have a lightweight and sleek design that provides comfort from the inside out, while the expanded color options are an extension of the company's initiative to bridge the gap between fashion and function.

Created with input from more than 100 clinicians, Care+Wear scrubs feature details including badge loops to hold IDs, chest and pen pockets as well as layered cargo pockets and zippered pockets for carrying on-the-go essentials. They are anti-microbial, wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking with a relaxed fit that allows for maximum coverage and flexibility. The goal of Care+Wear scrubs is to inspire confidence without compromising comfort while ensuring that healthcare workers have everything they need within arm's reach.

"Frontline workers are in constant motion, and we want them to feel comfortable and confident every time they enter a new patient room or collaborate with colleagues," said Care+Wear Founder and CEO, Chaitenya Razdan. "Our hope is that the expanded offerings in our scrub line will help these role models convey their individuality while bringing their unique skill sets to every task they conquer. We want them to look and feel their best, so they don't have to worry about what they're wearing and can keep their focus on providing the best care possible. This goes for all Care+Wear products, we want our end wearers to not only look good in our garments but feel the best they can so they can go about their daily lives with one less worry."

In addition to the new hunter green and burgundy colors, the scrubs come in black, royal blue, ceil, navy and teal and are available in men's & women's sizes XXS to XXL. Tops and bottoms are sold separately to ensure a custom fit. For more information, visit https://www.careandwear.com/pages/scrubs.

About Care+Wear:

Originally founded in 2014, Care+Wear was born out of the desire to help loved ones feel more human while undergoing cancer treatments. The first product developed by the company was a better PICC Line cover, which provided a springboard to reimagine how the world looks at and feels about healthcare. Care+Wear has reached millions of patients with its adaptive and accessible shirts, sweatshirts and recovery bras, with the mission of bridging fashion and function for a more human healthcare experience. The brand has expanded to include scrubs, NICU bodysuits and children's solutions such as arm cast covers. Care+Wear works in conjunction with end users, clinicians and designers, including Oscar de la Renta, The Natori Company, and Parsons School of Design and provides up to 10% of profits to leading institutions such as Stand Up 2 Cancer, The American Cancer Society, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as many more. Care+Wear wants all wearers to not only look good but feel their best so they can go about their daily lives with one less worry. To learn more, visit: www.careandwear.com.

Media Contact:

Roslyn Flaherty for Care+Wear

careandwear@hollywoodagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE Care+Wear