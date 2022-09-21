Clear Channel Outdoor Hires Ad Veteran Chris Pezzello as Chicago Market President

Sales, Marketing Leader Brings 26 Years' Experience in Advertising, Transit Media & Business

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), (NYSE: CCO), announced today it has hired veteran media leader, Chris Pezzello, to oversee and direct all its Chicago market operations including sales, marketing, real estate, public affairs, operations and finance.

Pezzello is a sales veteran with over 26 years' experience in revenue growth and profitability, strategic planning, designing high performance sales teams, using data insights for improved performance and building long-term client, landlord and municipal relationships. Notably, Pezzello will spearhead CCO's strategic business development, including its competition for municipal contracts: an area where he has proven expertise and ability to grow revenue.

"There is significant growth opportunity in the Out-of-Home (OOH) media sector and CCOA, through its commitment to digital transformation, customer centricity and executional excellence, is poised to leverage this foundation to net measurable outcomes for our brands and community and municipal partners," said Diane Veres, regional president, CCOA-Midwest & Southwest. "Chris has demonstrated experience leading large sales organizations, including building and developing a team that can drive performance for our brand, community and municipal partners, like the City of Chicago."

In this new role, Pezzello leads one of CCOA's largest markets where the company's footprint and vast array of OOH media displays and formats reach 91 percent of the DMA 18+ population weekly (Sources: U.S. Census Estimates, 2020; Scarborough, Release 2, 2020 Chicago DMA). In addition to overseeing this market, Pezzello will harmonize strategies and campaigns for brands looking to reach consumers where they drive, walk or fly, including through CCO's myriad displays at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport where CCO holds the exclusive sales contract for in-airport advertising, and, where passenger counts top seven million monthly (ACI).

"I believe Clear Channel Outdoor is at the forefront of innovation as it leads a transformation of the OOH industry," said Chris Pezzello, president, CCOA-Chicago. "I'm looking forward to working with our team, our community and our brand partners as we drive forward impactful campaigns that matter to consumers, residents and visitors to Chicago."

A proud Chicagoan since 2007, Pezzello boasts an extensive career in the OOH industry and the Chicago market, among others. Formerly, as vice president and general manager for Intersection (then Titan), Pezzello led media sales teams in major markets nationwide, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago. This included leading his teams' efforts in managing assets and acquiring the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) contracts. Additionally, during his time in OUTFRONT's Midwest Division, he led sales and revenue to double digit growth.

Pezzello has been involved with the Chicago Innovation Awards, MAG Mile Association, Loop Alliance, City Club of Chicago, Chicago Ideas Week and served on the executive committee board for the Chicago Sports Commission when Chicago hosted the NFL Draft and Americas Cup.

Pezzello holds a bachelor's degree from New England College. He and his wife, Van, and their son, Max, live in downtown Chicago and are actively engaged in the business community.

