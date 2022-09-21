HAVAS BRAND TRANSFORMATION CONSULTANCY TRIPTK EXPANDS INTO UK

-Long-time Design Bridge exec Siobhan Stoves appointed Managing Partner, TRIPTK London-

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TRIPTK, Havas' New York-based brand transformation consultancy, is expanding into the UK – launching a new London office within Havas' flagship King's Cross (HKX) Village.

TRIPTK London, which launches with clients including Diageo, WeTransfer and Rothy's, will be led by Siobhan Stoves – who joins as Managing Partner after nearly a decade at WPP's Design Bridge, most recently as Head of Client Leadership. She also joins the HKX leadership team.

TRIPTK was founded in New York, as a joint venture with Havas, in 2018 – since expanding its international presence through the creation of a data and analytics hub in Amsterdam and a design studio in Mexico City. It has grown by 400% over the past four years and, impressively, boasts a 90% staff retention rate.

As an upstream brand strategy and transformation consultancy boasting a 30+ strong team of researchers, designers, semioticians, data scientists and cultural theorists, TRIPTK offers specialist capabilities in primary research, brand strategy, and innovation. With deep global experience for clients including Netflix, American Express, Vans and Clinique, it leverages an ever-expanding toolkit of disruptive, culture-centric methodologies to solve its clients' most complex and pressing brand challenges.

TRIPTK's expansion into the UK will increase its ability to service global brand leaders working to reinvent their brands for relevance. The move will allow TRIPTK to expand its North America-based relationships into the UK and European market, and boost Havas' growth ambitions in consulting services following the successful integration of business transformation consultancy Gate One, which it acquired in 2019.

Stoves, who reports into TRIPTK Founder and CEO Sam Hornsby, will be responsible for growth and team leadership in London. She joins from WPP design agency Design Bridge, where she was part of its London management team and led its longstanding relationship with Diageo, among various other clients.

Sam Hornsby, Founder and CEO of TRIPTK, says: "We already work with a number of clients in London, so now is the perfect time to establish a powerful on-the-ground presence within what is a world-renowned consulting hotbed. Led by the excellent Siobhan within one of Havas' flagship Villages, this move will offer substantial mutual benefit – for TRIPTK, for our partners at Havas, and for the brands we work with."

Siobhan Stoves, Managing Partner, TRIPTK London, says: "The opportunity to help establish such an interesting, innovative brand in the UK was one I'd have been mad to turn down. What makes this role, and its offer to clients, fascinating is the ability to work hand-in-hand with so many talented experts from different, but complementary, specialisms – particularly as the lines between disciplines continues to blur. It's a genuinely unique proposition, and I cannot wait to help expand TRIPTK's reach and impact."

Mark Whelan, Chairman, Havas King's Cross, adds: "I'd like to welcome Siobhan and the TRIPTK team – who we've admired from afar from across the pond for some time – to HKX. The beauty of our Villages is that they're built on complementary, not competing, specialisms – and the innovative thinking and skills of TRIPTK will slot in seamlessly alongside our existing people and capabilities. We're very glad to have them – they will make us all better."

