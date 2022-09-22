GLOBAL ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN LEADERS IN AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY HOLDS FIRST IN-PERSON PANEL AT ISAPS WORLD CONGRESS

Group brings together women leaders in aesthetic plastic surgery from around the world to forge new pathways in the specialty

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Alliance for Women Leaders in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery was founded in May 2022 to bring together women leaders in aesthetic plastic surgery around the world— founded by The Aesthetic Society under the direction of its first female president, Dr. Jennifer Walden. The Global Alliance is devoted to providing a forum for leaders of aesthetic plastic surgery organizations to network and collaborate with the goal of expanding the community, break through barriers and forge new pathways to enhance the coveted specialty. The Global Alliance for Women Leaders in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is dedicated to the strategic organization of women leaders within the field of aesthetic plastic surgery to create and maintain an environment that recognizes, cultivates, and utilizes the talent of its community.

The initial focus of the Global Alliance is to hold roundtable discussions with moderation so the entire global plastic surgery audience, including those in training, can access and benefit from the education and leadership of this group. The goal is to empower all plastic surgeons who aspire to develop their natural abilities to their fullest potential and equip them to excel as leaders within the profession and in their own communities. The Global Alliance held their first panel discussion via webinar on June 25, 2022 discussing their keys to success and pathways to leadership.

"I have been looking forward to serving The Aesthetic Society as its first female president— and at a recent educational meeting, met many women plastic surgeons that were either the president of their national society or in senior leadership," explains Dr. Walden, President of The Aesthetic Society. "We knew we needed to develop a networking group of collaboration so we could recognize not only the achievements of these women plastic surgeons but help all plastic surgeons with pathways to leadership."

The Global Alliance for Women Leaders in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery will host its first in-person panel September 24, 2022, at the 26th ISAPS World Congress in Istanbul, Turkey. The panel "Leadership in a Multicultural Environment and Why It Is Important Now" will put a spotlight on multicultural leadership and how successful plastic surgery practices are born every day, all around the world.

The alliance is currently made up of twenty women plastic surgeons in leadership around the world including: Catherine Bergeret-Galley (French Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), Aurelie Fabie-Boulard (French Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), Monserrat Fontbona (Chilean Society of Plastic Surgery), Lydia Ferreira (Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgeons), Caroline Glicksman (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation), Mindy Haws (The Aesthetic Society), Patricia McGuire (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation), Gabriele Miotto (Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation), Isabel Moreno (Spanish Association of Plastic Aesthetic Surgery), Mary O'Brien (British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), Nora Nugent (British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), Tracy Pfeifer (The Aesthetic Society), Amira Sanki (Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons), Birgit Stark (Swedish Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), Bertha Torres Gomez (Mexican Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery) Lina Triana (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), Nancy Van Laeken (Canadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), Argentina Vidrascu (Romanian Aesthetic Surgery Society), Jennifer Walden (The Aesthetic Society), and Maria Wiedner (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery).

To attend the September 24th panel "Leadership in a Multicultural Environment and Why It Is Important Now" register here.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

About The International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISAPS):

The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is the world's leading professional body for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons. Founded in 1970, ISAPS provides an open forum for the exchange of aesthetic plastic surgery knowledge, working towards safe Aesthetic Surgery worldwide. ISAPS organizes scientific meetings throughout the world, and offers up-to-date training and continuing education in aesthetic plastic surgery. Today, ISAPS membership includes over 5,100 of the world's most respected aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons in 117 countries. ISAPS experienced surgeons demonstrate commitment to ethical practice and patient safety.

