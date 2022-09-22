Modern Aviation Expands into the Midwest with the Acquisition of the Elliott Aviation FBO at Des Moines International Airport

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Aviation announced today that it has closed the acquisition of the FBO assets and operations at Des Moines International Airport from Elliott Aviation, bringing its total number of locations to thirteen.

Modern's new FBO in Des Moines operates on a 17-acre leasehold and offers state of the art facilities and amenities such as conference rooms and workstations, sleep rooms, crew cars and comfortable lounge areas with approximately 145,000 square feet of heated hangar space and 20,000 square feet of office space. Elliott will continue to operate a maintenance, repair, and overhaul business on the airfield.

Mark Carmen, Modern Aviation's CEO, stated, "We are very excited about our new operation in Des Moines, which provides our customers access to our services for the first time in the Midwest. Elliott Aviation has a long history of providing outstanding customer service to its customers through its highly experienced and long tenured employees, all of whom have joined Modern. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Modern Aviation family to our new teammates and customers. We also look forward to partnering with the Des Moines Airport Authority to continue to grow DSM and benefit the local community.

Greg Sahr, President and CEO of Elliott Aviation, stated, "Divesting our Des Moines FBO business to a great partner in Modern Aviation is a win-win for Elliott Aviation, our employees, Modern Aviation, and the Des Moines community. While our FBO employees will continue to provide exceptional service at the DSM location under the Modern umbrella, this divestiture will allow Elliott to focus our efforts and investment on growing our MRO business across our geographic footprint."

In addition to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM), Modern Aviation operates at Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM), Seattle, Washington (BFI), Denver, Colorado (APA), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SIG), LaGuardia Airport, NY (LGA), John F. Kennedy Airport, NY (JFK), Long Island MacArthur Airport, NY (ISP), Republic Airport, NY (FRG), Francis S. Gabreski Airport, NY (FOK), Sacramento Executive Airport (SAC), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Sacramento Mather Airport (MHR).

About MODERN AVIATION

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is backed by the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com.

About Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering aviation solutions to their partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, Elliott Aviation offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service & installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair & overhaul, paint & interior. Serving the business aviation industry nationally and internationally, Elliott Aviation has facilities in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, Minneapolis, MN, Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. The company is a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). For more information, visit www.elliottaviation.com. Elliott Aviation is majority-owned by Summit Park.

