NASPO ValuePoint Announces Pioneering Procurated Pilot

Nation's Largest Cooperative and Supplier Ratings Platform Partner to Measure Supplier Performance

LEXINGTON, Ky. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NASPO ValuePoint, the largest cooperative purchasing organization serving the state and local government and education market announced a pilot project with Procurated. Through this partnership, NASPO ValuePoint becomes the first national cooperative to leverage Procurated's ratings and review platform to develop a precise understanding of how its suppliers are performing.

Sarah Hilderbrand, NASPO ValuePoint's Chief Operations Officer, said, "NASPO is partnering with Procurated to better understand how our suppliers are performing for the public procurement purchasers who utilize our contracts. Through this pilot project, NASPO staff will have access to dashboards providing real-time insights into performance for a select number of portfolios. These insights will empower our team with unprecedented visibility, helping us to maintain the highest level of supplier performance, as well as help inform the development of future ValuePoint solicitations."

Procurated's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, David Yarkin, added, "As a former state chief procurement officer myself, I always saw NASPO as an organization that was determined to solve state government's procurement challenges. Through this partnership, we are excited to give the NASPO ValuePoint team information about how their suppliers are actually performing in trying to meet those challenges, through feedback we collect from the fifty states."

In the first phase of the partnership, Procurated will provide NASPO ValuePoint with data about the performance of suppliers in four portfolios:

Facilities MRO

Copiers and Managed Print Services

Public Safety Communications

Ground Maintenance Equipment

Modeled after consumer products like Yelp and TripAdvisor, Procurated is a modern technology tool that lets government buyers quickly and easily read candid reviews about suppliers from their peers across North America. Today, more than 40,000 reviews by verified government and educational employees have been written on the platform, helping buyers make more informed decisions.

Jaime Schorr, Chief Procurement Officer of Maine and NASPO's President-Elect, said, "The State of Maine was proud to be one of the first states to partner with Procurated to allow every purchasing organization in the state to learn from one another about the suppliers we select. As I look ahead to my time as NASPO President in January, I am excited about the prospects of being able to connect every purchasing organization in the country, so we all can learn from each other's experiences and pick the right suppliers for our organizations."

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

About Procurated

Procurated is the largest supplier ratings and reviews platform built for the public sector. It was founded in 2019 by the former Chief Procurement Officer of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Procurated is a completely free tool for governmental and educational institutions. It allows them to easily find the highest rated suppliers and to read dozens or hundreds of reviews about specific companies. To date, 44,000 reviews have been written by public sector purchasers on the platform.

