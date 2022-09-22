Omnicom Expands eCommerce Capabilities

Transact will offer leading eCommerce and eRetail services powered by Omni

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced Transact, a dedicated practice focused on connected-commerce consulting and eRetail execution services. Transact will drive sales and grow market share on eRetail platforms, capitalizing on Omnicom's recently announced partnerships with Amazon, Instacart, Kroger and Walmart Connect.

"eCommerce and eRetail are at the center of our clients' growth and transformation agendas. In scaling Transact, we are strengthening our leading capabilities for our clients, helping them convert every consumer touchpoint into a new opportunity for growth," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom.

Transact is the group's most recent investment in eCommerce services and is on the heels of Omnicom receiving the highest possible scores for retail and commerce media in "The Forrester Wave™: Global Media Management Services, Q3 2022" by Forrester Research, Inc.

"Transact adds to our best-in-class eCommerce services in digital transformation and MarTech consulting, CRM and precision marketing, creative content and campaign activation, and media. Together, we provide clients a full funnel view of commerce to inspire, explore and execute marketing communications. We will continue to strategically invest and pursue acquisitions to further enhance our capabilities," added Wren.

Leading Transact is CEO Frank Kochenash, a recognized industry leader and former executive at Amazon, McKinsey and prior President of Wunderman Thompson Commerce who joined Omnicom in March 2022.

"Our clients demand eCommerce expertise, but they also realize eCommerce must be coordinated with their overall marketing and sales activities to be most effective. Our dedicated and experienced Transact team helps clients drive eCommerce share and sales and enables multi-platform and retail success," says Kochenash.

Transact's eCommerce consulting and eRetail execution services include retail media and analytics, catalog management, content optimization, as well as account management and operations to meet the growing client demand for commerce services. Transact's services are powered and connected by OmniCommerce, part of Omnicom's industry-leading orchestration platform Omni, which provides a single view of the consumer journey and precise data-driven insights about where to invest to drive growth.

About Transact

Omnicom Transact (www.omctransact.com) an eCommerce practice focused on connected commerce consulting and eRetail execution services. Its core eRetail services include strategic account management and operations, catalog management, content strategy, creation, and optimization as well as retail media advanced analytics. Transact uses OmniCommerce, part of the Omni marketing orchestration platform, which provides a single view of the consumer journey and precise data-driven insights to deliver best-in-class performance and innovative new approaches to eCommerce.





About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

