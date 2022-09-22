Point32Health and Cortica Team Up to Transform the Quality of Care for Children with Autism and Other Developmental Differences

Whole-child, value-based collaboration is the first of its kind in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health , the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has joined forces with Cortica , a physician-led autism services provider, to expand access to advanced neurological therapies for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental differences in Massachusetts. Tufts Health Plan members with insurance coverage through their employer or via the Massachusetts Health Connector will be able to access Cortica's pioneering integrated care model in September, followed by a rollout to the company's MassHealth and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care members later in the fall.

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health (PRNewsfoto/Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited about this new collaboration with Cortica, as one of our goals is to provide best in class behavioral health benefits through a 'whole person' integrated care approach for all of our members," said Jill Borrelli, vice president of behavioral health at Point32Health. "We hear stories of our members waiting months and months to be evaluated for autism spectrum disorder, delaying much needed therapy and treatment that goes beyond just ABA therapy. Cortica's model has been scientifically proven to deliver superior developmental outcomes for children and families. Not only will this improve access to necessary treatment for our commercial and Medicaid members, it will help our members better navigate the healthcare system while receiving the quality of care they deserve."

Cortica applies a compassionate multidisciplinary autism care plan that replaces the fragmented, transactional ASD services landscape by unifying care journeys that span four areas (medical, ABA, developmental therapy, and family support), and integrating rich data sets to systematically track clinical progress across disciplines.

"Our new relationship with Point32Health represents a breakthrough in behavioral health by shifting to a whole-child, value-based approach, which advances health equity and access to care and rewards providers for their quality over quantity," said Neil Hattangadi, MD, co-founder and CEO of Cortica . "We are thrilled to expand into Massachusetts through our collaboration with Point32Health . I commend their leadership for seeing the future of autism care and doing what's right for their members."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in 44 children is diagnosed with autism in the U.S.[1] Wait times for a diagnosis can take longer than six months in academic medical centers. With a national network of pediatric neurologists and other physicians, and a digital front door model, Cortica can provide an autism diagnosis within 30 days and accelerate the time from diagnosis to implementation of comprehensive interventions.

The new approach to care between Point32Health and Cortica reflects the major shifts happening in the treatment landscape for autism, and is consistent with both organizations' focus on innovative services for the well-being of the members and families whom they serve.

Members interested in more information should call the customer service line on their health plan ID.

About Point32Health:

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England. www.point32health.org

About Cortica :

Cortica is a physician-led autism services platform that treats the whole child resulting in better outcomes, higher client satisfaction, and lower utilization that drives payer savings. The company's omnichannel services span center, home, school, community, and telehealth, across five states. Cortica is the first and only private, single point-of-care solution that delivers the entirety of autism services, all in one place. Cortica's model was derived from the research and clinical practices of its leadership from major academic medical centers. www.corticacare.com

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html

