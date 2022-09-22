The Salvation Army Rapidly Expands Hurricane Fiona Relief Efforts

Trained disaster response teams deliver critical resources and services to affected residents

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Puerto Rico continues to battle with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, The Salvation Army has already mobilized its national Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) network to provide mass feeding, sheltering, cleanup support, personal hygiene kits, and emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders. Since Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico, EDS's extensive network of highly trained disaster professionals and volunteers has been on the ground serving the community across the island. With over 7,200 centers of operation across the country and 10 in Puerto Rico alone, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to mobilize and serve communities before, during, and after a natural disaster strikes.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico and brought sustained winds, torrential downpours that dumped up to 30-inches of rain, and an island-wide power outage still impacting parts of the island today. The hurricane has also disrupted clean water supplies for most residents. Hurricane Fiona has already caused an estimated $2 billion in economic damages and four confirmed deaths. The storm is now a Category 4 hurricane that is expected to sideswipe Bermuda later this week.

"The flooding, landslides, and damage to the power grid caused by Hurricane Fiona have a visible impact across the entire island," observed Bob Myers, the Emergency Disaster Services Director of The Salvation Army USA Eastern Territory. "We are prepared to assist anyone affected by the storm and have resources that will be used to serve those in the most need. The best way to support our response efforts is by making a financial contribution as they go a long way toward helping us reach those hit hardest by the storm."

Disaster Response Overview (As of Sept. 21, 2022)

The Salvation Army has served 5,070 individuals and distributed the following items at its community centers in San Juan, Puerta de Tierra, Caguas, Centro, Bayamón, Mayagüez, Arecibo, and Loíza:

5,759 prepared meals, food boxes, and snacks

7,752 drinks and bottles of water

1,673 packs of diapers

459 personal hygiene kits

177 cleanup kits

107 blankets

Additional services and items provided at some Salvation Army community centers include:

Showers

Charging stations for people to charge personal devices like mobile phones, laptops, portable medical equipment, etc.

Emotional and spiritual counseling and support

Children's and adult clothing

Furniture

For comparative purposes, in the four years following Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September 2017, The Salvation Army spent about $40 million on disaster relief and assisted over 48,000 individuals. During that period, we provided the following services and items:

1,190,321 prepared meals, food boxes, and snacks

100,940 bottles of water

66,852 items of furniture

58,381 items of clothing and shoes for adults

34,992 personal hygiene kits

3,671 packs of diapers

1,496 cleanup kits

For more information on The Salvation Army's response, visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Fiona relief:

Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Donate by text message: Text FIONA to 52000 to make a $10 donation

Donate by mail:

Currently, The Salvation Army is not accepting in-kind donations due to the significant shipping costs. Cash giving allows us to make tailored purchases to meet specific needs as much as possible.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America each year, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

