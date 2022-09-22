TicketSmarter Continues as Presenting Sponsor of NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

The NASCAR Cup Series Race Returns to St. Louis Region on June 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). TicketSmarter, a Digital Ally Company (NASDAQ: DGLY), is a ticketing marketplace that provides customers with a safe and secure platform to buy and sell tickets to sports and entertainment events.

(PRNewswire)

TicketSmarter renews presenting partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway and its NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023

World Wide Technology Raceway solidified its standing as a premier motorsports venue as NASCAR officials confirmed the 1.25-mile oval's second year as a host track on the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

"The inaugural race delivered a sold-out crowd in 2022 at one of the NASCAR Cup Series' newest venues," said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. "Our TicketSmarter platform is excited to continue its presenting sponsorship of the Cup Series race and we appreciate the partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway."

"The incredibly loyal NASCAR fanbase provides an ideal avenue for our brand and we are proud to extend our relationship with World Wide Technology Raceway," said Jeff Goodman, CEO of Kansas-based TicketSmarter.

Hosting the prestigious NASCAR Cup Series further heightens St. Louis and the Metro East's status as a motorsport's destination. WWTR is the only venue in the U.S. to host the premier series for each of the three preeminent racing organizations: NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA.

The NASCAR Cup Series is consumed by tens of millions of viewers – at track, on television and through various digital platforms – on a weekly basis for 10 months a year around the globe. These races are credited with delivering millions of dollars each year to host communities.

Since acquiring the track in 2011, the ownership group has mobilized millions of dollars of private investment to expand the facility and have it certified as one of the top racing venues in the country. By 2025, they will have committed $100 million in property growth and improvement.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children's Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com, and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Bryan Pettigrew – Digital Ally Inc.

Bryan.Pettigrew@DigitalAlly.com

(913) 814-7774

Kathleen Gier - TicketSmarter

press@ticketsmarter.com

(913) 231-2674

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Ally Inc.