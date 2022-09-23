BingX Becomes the First Crypto Exchange to Offer Copy Trading Subsidy Vouchers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the leading social trading exchange, has become the first crypto platform to introduce copy trading subsidy vouchers. These help to cover losses for users.

Copy trading allows inexperienced users to automatically copy positions opened and managed by other selected individuals. This enables users to trade beyond their level of expertise while empowering proficient traders to earn extra income by helping copiers. As the industry's leading social trading exchange, BingX provides a robust environment where both copiers and traders can gather, communicate, and profit.

The new subsidy vouchers for copy trading are designed to help users protect themselves from potential losses. As long as the user activates the copy trading subsidy vouchers, BingX will compensate any losses in the copy transaction (within the denomination of the card and coupon). This voucher works as a safety net and allows users to enter and exit positions with popular coins like BTC, ETH, MATIC, LUNC, OP, STG, PSG, ADA, SHIB, DOGE, CHZ, and IDO without the fear of incurring losses on their trades.

Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director, BingX said: "Copy trading is our unique product offering and we are always looking to improve beginners' trading experience. With the introduction of copy trade subsidy vouchers, new users can easily try out trading strategies without incurring losses. By pioneering new products that directly benefit traders, BingX can maintain its record for innovation."

BingX continues to explore novel solutions to create a better user experience. It will release version 3.14.0 of its mobile trading app for iOS and Android on 22 Sep. The latest version also includes a new feature in the Standard Futures section for viewing the trader's current position, further improving the trading experience.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto social trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives, and margin trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way.

