Paul Boudre appointed chairman of UnitySC

UnitySC, a leading provider of metrology and inspection equipment for the semiconductor industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Boudre, former CEO of Soitec, as chairman of its board of directors.

Paul Boudre was the CEO of Soitec [EPA:SOI], a world leader in silicon-on-insulator (SOI) design and manufacturing, from September 2015 to July 2022. During that seven-year period Soitec's revenue quadrupled to reach the USD 1 billion mark. He had joined the company in 2007 as executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development, focusing on new market opportunities and building the SOI ecosystem.

He takes the helm of UnitySC's board of directors at a pivotal time in the life of the company as it has become an indisputable reference at many wafer manufacturers and IC fabs. Beside Advanced Packaging and 3DIC metrology, UnitySC offers a full range of equipment dedicated to other types of high-end process control, most notably in un-patterned defect inspection for compound semiconductors, and transparent substrates as well as inspection of specialty devices (MEMS and power, automotive, RF), and patterned wafers at BEOL/Packaging process steps. The company announced in June 2022 a EUR 48 million funding round led by Jolt Capital, the French State (through French Tech Souveraineté, a program operated by Bpifrance) and Supernova Invest.

As a member of UnitySC's board since 2017 and of its parent company Fogale Nanotech, and given Soitec and UnitySC's sites near Grenoble, France, are located only a few kilometers apart, Paul Boudre already knows UnitySC in and out.

During his more than three decades in the global semiconductor industry, Paul Boudre spent nearly 10 years at KLA-Tencor, one of the world's top five semiconductor equipment manufacturers. He first managed the company's European operations and subsequently was named KLA's executive vice president for both the U.S. and Europe. In addition, he has managed industrial operations for IBM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Motorola Semiconductor, and Atmel. Paul Boudre also serves on the boards of directors of the Association for European NanoElectronics Activities (AENEAS) and the semiconductors company Alphawave IP Groupe.

Paul Boudre holds a graduate degree in chemistry from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie in Toulouse, France.

