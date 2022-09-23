Peterman Brothers partners with The Children's Museum Guild to sponsor Game Night Fright

Indianapolis' leading HVAC and plumbing company supports The Children's Museum Guild's Haunted House.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is partnering with The Children's Museum Guild for a night of frightful fun by helping sponsor the nation's oldest continually operated haunted house. The event takes place Oct. 12-30.

Peterman Brothers is partnering with The Children’s Museum Guild for a night of frightful fun by helping sponsor the nation’s oldest continually operated haunted house. (PRNewswire)

For those who prefer to visit the haunted house with the lights on, the event takes place Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There are additional lights-on hours on Wednesdays from 3:30-6:30 p.m. For those who dare to be scared, frightening hours are Thursday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

"While we've seen our fair share of horrors in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical industries, this haunted house has something that everyone can enjoy," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "We love seeing our community have a good time, and The Children's Museum Guild's Haunted House is a terrific option during the Halloween season."

Peterman Brothers offers a variety of HVAC, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services across Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. They have received several accolades in the past year after being named to the Inc. 5000 list for a third year in a row in 2021 in addition to being named the Bryant Heating and Cooling Dealer of the Year.

Peterman Brothers' services include furnace maintenance and repairs, heat pump installation, smart thermostat services, A/C installation and repairs, IAQ assessments, plumbing maintenance, gas line installation, water heater maintenance, electrical repair and much more.

"While offering premium service is our job, we dedicate ourselves to being part of the community," Peterman said. "We want to support any efforts that bring positivity to the area, and being one of the sponsors for the haunted house is just a small part of what we can do as a business to help bring joy to the community."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/.

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peterman Brothers