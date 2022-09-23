SmarTek21 expands its AI IntelliTek platform into South Africa with AI Intelligent Technologies focussing on Streamlining Healthcare and Education across the continent in collaboration with regional telco operators

SmarTek21 expands its AI IntelliTek platform into South Africa with AI Intelligent Technologies focussing on Streamlining Healthcare and Education across the continent in collaboration with regional telco operators

JOHANNESBURG and SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US West Coast Headquartered SmarTek21, a global leader in AI-enabled solutions, today announced that it has joined forces with Regional Partners AI Intelligent Technologies of South Africa to lead the healthcare, telecommunications, and education transformation across the continent.

SmarTek21 (PRNewsfoto/SmarTek21) (PRNewswire)

The AI Intelligent Technology partnership with Smartek21 is borne from a simple premise, "partner with the market leader with the best solutions". Even though still in its early stages AI Intelligent Technologies notes that they have already engendered great excitement within South Africa and the African continent. The company foresees the conversion of this excitement into tangible implementation within a relatively short-term period in the key sectors of Health, Education, and Telecommunications.

"We are truly pleased to join forces with AI Intelligent Technologies. The expansion of our capabilities into Africa to serve a continent of diverse populations will demonstrate that AI solutions are truly open to all geographies. Africa's population is young and growing, and the need for government ministries to bring together high-quality data environments that will help ministers model for the future is a high priority," said Martyn Molnar (Global AI Products Lead & VP International SmarTek21).

In this collaboration, AI Intelligent Technologies will target new applications for the foundational principles of AI Solutioning (Real-time Data Interoperability, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, and Analytics) across its target sectors. As a result of the increasing demand and variety of services required for clients, its Solutions will be able to assist customers in meeting their growing needs and providing predictive market insights that will allow them to remain competitive.

Further, Mr. Molnar said, "One of the key goals of the partnership is accelerating the application of cutting-edge technologies to regions outside of the USA and equipping emerging markets with the education, Centers of AI Excellence, and toolsets to allow them to place control of their AI destiny within the hands of their local people. In this context, we are pleased to partner with AI Intelligent Technologies. This collaboration represents an exciting contribution to the content's evolvement as a major player in this area."

About AI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD

AI Intelligent Technologies, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa is a certified level 2 BEE (Black Economic Empowered) private company.

The leadership of AI Intelligent Technologies reflects the diverse demographics of South Africa whom all agree the next step forward within the fourth industrial revolution is the implementation of AI. The leadership of AI Intelligent Technologies brings a depth of experience across various industry verticals as well as countries across Africa as a foundation for the partnership.

About SmarTek21, LLC

SmarTek21, LLC is an industry-leading provider of cloud-hosted enterprise-class products and services for developing, deploying, and managing AI Solutions for Industry Customers. "Smart Services" is our portfolio of AI Process design, development, and deployment services for enterprises. IntelliTek is an omnichannel and highly agile platform for interfacing with Enterprise applications and services to create compelling AI-enabled experiences. We have over 11 years of sophisticated UI and UE design and deployment experience across millions of end users with Fortune 500 companies. Learn more information at www.smartek21.com and www.intellitekhealth.com.

Media Contact:

James Meadows

jamesm@smartek21.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmarTek21