SEMA4 HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sema4 Holdings Corp. - SMFR

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NasdaqGS: SMFR, SMFRW), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

Get Help

Sema4 investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-smfr/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Sema4 and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2022, post-market, the Company disclosed that its President and Chief R&D Officer was stepping down from those roles, that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments, and that it had "reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods," in connection with negotiations with "one of [Sema4's] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022."

On this news, shares of Sema4 fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-01131.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

