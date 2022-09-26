The Consello Group Continues Expansion of Merchant Banking Business

Company Announces Appointment of Eric Levengood as a Senior Managing Director

Consello, the advisory and investing platform, continues to build out its senior team, today announcing the appointment of Eric Levengood as a Senior Managing Director in Consello's Merchant Banking Business. Mr. Levengood has more than three decades of investment banking and corporate finance experience across a wide range of industries.

"As we continue to expand our Merchant Banking offering, putting the right leadership team in place will be key to the success of the business," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "I am confident that Eric's diverse industry background and varied strategic capabilities will further strengthen our already robust investment banking team as we continue to find new ways to deliver even more value to our clients."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Levengood has advised companies across a wide range of industries including Industrial Technology, Autos/Mobility, Business Services, Imaging, and Additive Manufacturing, with the majority of his time spent within the large Diversified Industrials sector. He has leveraged his background in both investment banking and corporate finance to assist clients with transformational M&A, acquisitions, strategic financing, IPOs, carveouts, spin-offs, split-offs and other value-enhancing and value-distributing strategies.

Prior to Consello, Mr. Levengood held various roles at Citigroup, where he worked for over 20 years.

Mr. Levengood joins Consello following the appointment of Mark Simonian as a Global Partner in the Merchant Banking business and a month after the company announced a significant minority investment in Tidal Partners, a new investment banking and financial advisory firm.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello, we advise clients for leadership, we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries through one integrated platform. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital currency advisory business to help companies evolve. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory, Business Development, Investing and Digital Currency Advisory. For more information visit www.consello.com.

