Qatar America Institute for Culture Welcomes Qatar Airways CEO and Chairman of Qatar Tourism H.E. Akbar Al Baker and Renowned Fashion Designer Naeem Khan to its Honorary Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) has announced the newest trustees to its honorary board: His Excellency Akbar Al Baker and celebrated Indian American fashion designer Naeem Khan. Each a pioneer in his field, they share a common commitment to arts and culture and join the organization at a pivotal moment as QAIC continues to pursue its multipronged approach for connecting creatives, convening communities, and celebrating art and culture from the United States, Qatar and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds.

"The Qatar America Institute for Culture is honored to welcome these two exceptional leaders and visionaries joining H.E. Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani as honorary trustees of QAIC," said Fatima Al-Dosari, the Executive Director of the QAIC. "As we broaden our audience and continue to celebrate what is shared between cultures through art, our new honorary trustees will bring a wealth of inspiration and leadership to further our mission and vision of being a hub for cultural exchange. It's a privilege to work with all of our honorary trustees as QAIC continues to expand its programming in Washington, Qatar and beyond."

About the New Trustees

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker has been the Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive since 1997 and is the Chairman of Qatar Tourism. Al Baker has been the driving force behind Qatar Airways' growth from a small regional airline to a major global carrier, and the exponential growth of the travel and tourism industry in Qatar. Al Baker is also a Group Chief Executive of Haman International Airport, a member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Air Carriers Organization, and a Non-Executive Director of Heathrow Airport Holdings.

Qatar Airways has been a sponsor of QAIC since 2021 and is recognized as QAIC's "official airline" for all art and culture delegations and supporting the transport of art exhibitions between Qatar and the United States. In addition, Qatar Tourism, also generously supported many of QAIC's previous art and culture programs in Washington, D.C., New York, and Qatar including delegations to Doha, food festivals, and annual programs.

Naeem Khan

Award-winning fashion designer Naeem Khan launched his eponymous collection, House of Khan, in 2003. Khan was quickly inducted as a member of the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2008 and his collections have adorned glamourous women around the world, including H.E. Sheika Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned of Qatar, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton. He launched the Naeem Khan Bridal collection in 2013 which became an annual exclusive event to showcase his design worldwide including Doha, Qatar.

In June, Khan was an honorary guest at QAIC where he was interviewed by QAIC board of directors' secretary and inaugural chair of the VCUQatar Fashion Department, Sandra 'Sandy' Wilkins, for an Expressions Series: Art & Culture Talks. The program aims to highlight the intersections and cultural connections that tie the American, Qatari, and people of the Arab and Islamic Worlds through the act of storytelling. The recording, which was released on September 15, coincides with New York Fashion Week and is available on qataramerica.org and QAIC's YouTube channel.

About Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC)

The Qatar America Institute for Culture (QAIC) is a Washington, D.C.-based independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that creates, curates, and executes programs and research that amplify the prominence of all forms of art and culture from the United States, Qatar and the larger Arab and Islamic worlds. To learn more about QAIC and upcoming programs, visit qataramerica.org.

