Apixio Earns 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Healthcare Data Unification Platform that Advances Value-based Care

Apixio's AI-driven Platform Recognized for Addressing Industry Gaps, Leveraging Technology to Improve Healthcare Access, Affordability, and Outcomes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, a leading AI platform that powers value-based care, today announced that its healthcare data unification platform earned the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The award recognizes Apixio's unique ability to unify healthcare data, leveraging AI and advanced technology to deliver actionable insights to healthcare organizations that can improve patient outcomes and support the delivery of value-based care.

According to Frost & Sullivan's overview report, the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award recognized Apixio as "the company that has introduced the best underlying technology for achieving remarkable product and customer success while driving future business value." Apixio earned the award following a rigorous assessment across multiple criteria.

The evaluation entailed a detailed analysis of how the company leverages technology, including its commitment to commercialization success, innovation and creativity, and application diversity. Frost & Sullivan also reviewed Apixio's business impact, evaluating its financial performance, customer acquisition, operational efficiency, growth potential, and human capital.

After assessing Apixio and other nominees in the North American healthcare data unification marketplace, Frost & Sullivan named Apixio the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award recipient. The firm also anticipated "widespread adoption" of Apixio's offerings as demand for a high-quality unified healthcare data platform rises.

"Apixio has a proven track record of being one of the fastest-growing providers of AI-enabled healthcare analytics solutions in the United States," stated Frost & Sullivan in the report. "Besides its highly revered technology offerings, Apixio continues to be the partner of choice for healthcare providers and payers with an enabling platform to navigate value-based care."

Frost & Sullivan recognized Apixio's ability to collect patient data securely and maintain longitudinal medical records that enable the surfacing of actionable insights to support comprehensive care delivery. The report cites several value-based care innovations, including:

Apixio's Apicare Insights ™ and Apicare Pre-Visit ™ , which support AI-powered clinical guidance by identifying suspected conditions and closing risk gaps at the point-of-care

Industry-leading AI-powered risk adjustment chart review to simplify the audit process and consolidate data through Apixio's HCC risk adjustment suite of solutions

InfoStream ™ , a healthcare data interoperability platform that integrates bi-directionally with EHRs to enable efficient end-to-end data acquisition and deliver actionable insights at the point-of-care

Apicare AuthAdvisor™, an AI-driven prior authorization solution that automates prior authorization decisions and cuts down the number of reviews so clinicians can deliver timely care

"Clinicians need an efficient way to access and analyze healthcare data so they can deliver the personalized care each patient needs to achieve the best outcome," Apixio CEO Sachin Patel said. "Apixio's AI-driven platform drives alignment for payers and providers to streamline value-based care processes to make meaningful, actionable decisions and deliver affordable healthcare. We are proud that Frost & Sullivan has recognized the differentiated impact of our platform and named Apixio as the 2022 Technology Innovation Leader."

For more information about Apixio's award-winning AI-driven solutions, read the Frost & Sullivan report here.

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing value-based care delivery with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our AI-powered Apicare platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating meaningful insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and value is realized. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

