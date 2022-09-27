Reclining leather seats, a fresh look, an expanded drink selection, and other perks for Business Class passengers traveling through Southern California on the Pacific Surfliner.

ORANGE, Calif. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has introduced a new look for its Business Class train equipment. In partnership with Amtrak, the LOSSAN Agency upgraded ten Business Class train cars with new carpet, curtains, and leather seat upholstery.

Improvements to Pacific Surfliner Business Class Enhance the Onboard Experience (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to offer our customers an enhanced Business Class travel experience as we continue to welcome them back to the Pacific Surfliner," said Jason Jewell, Interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "Adding to existing perks such as complimentary drinks and snacks, and increased leg room, the new leather seats make a Business Class train ride along the Southern California coast even more comfortable and relaxing."

Business Class is an optional upgrade that provides additional benefits, such as guaranteed seating, complimentary snacks and drinks, a dedicated attendant, newspapers, and more. In the morning, coffee, juice, and pastries are available. In the afternoon and evening, snack packs are handed out with items like crackers, hummus, cookies, jerky and more, as well as beverages such as wine, soft drinks, water, and newly added Truly Hard Seltzer.

Additional amenities are available throughout the train, in both Business Class and Coach, including power outlets, tray tables, restrooms, a Market Café, and free Wi-Fi, which has been upgraded to ensure passengers can stay connected longer and use their workplace virtual private networks (VPNs). Group seating on Pacific Surfliner trains makes the journey easier for families and friends traveling together to their destinations.

The number of Business Class seats on each train is limited and booking early is advised. When booking online or in the Amtrak app, simply select "Business" for the train you are purchasing a ticket for. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting an Amtrak ticket window inside staffed stations or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

For more information about traveling in Business Class, visit pacificsurfliner.com/business.

LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency (PRNewsfoto/Amtrak Pacific Surfliner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner