MoistureShield and BlueLinx Expand Relationship in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Texas

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield, a signature composite decking brand at Oldcastle APG, today announced an expansion with BlueLinx, a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products, to expand its position in major Texas regions. BlueLinx branch locations in Dallas and Houston will offer the full line of MoistureShield composite decking products, adding San Antonio in early 2023.

MoistureShield collections include Vision®, Meridian™, Elevate™ and Vantage™, available in on-trend colors and textures with accessible price points for homeowners across North America. MoistureShield also offers special innovations like protective cap and natural surface technologies.

"Ideal for Texas weather, MoistureShield is engineered to deliver complete and lasting protection year-round," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "We are excited to work in tandem with BlueLinx to continue growing our businesses in this flourishing region as we continue to see strong demand for decking."

"We are thrilled about this new relationship that aligns with our dedication to expanding in the outdoor living market," said Mike Wilson, Senior Vice President of BlueLinx. "MoistureShield's unique solutions are well suited to the Texas climate, with its high heat, direct sun and storm surges that require durable, technology-driven composite deck products."

All MoistureShield decking products feature the Solid Core Difference for advanced strength and moisture resistance, and can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground, or under water. The Vision and Meridian product lines feature the option of CoolDeck Technology, which minimizes heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite decking in similar colors. MoistureShield composite decking products are also manufactured from 95% recycled content.

MoistureShield decking is proven in the field for over 30 years with zero structural failures and is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com or www.BlueLinx.com.

About MoistureShield

MoistureShield is the signature composite decking brand of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company and leading provider of outdoor living and building materials. MoistureShield manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption solutions. Visit www.MoistureShield.com for more information.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 45 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

