Signify and Upciti to partner to help cities and utilities across North America leverage their street lighting infrastructure to improve transportation, public safety and sustainability

Signify and Upciti to partner to help cities and utilities across North America leverage their street lighting infrastructure to improve transportation, public safety and sustainability

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Street lighting provides a strong foundation to make cities smart, livable and sustainable. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, and Upciti, an expert in artificial intelligence and edge computing, today announced their intent to partner. The companies aim to help cities and utilities across the United States and Canada get added value, well beyond illumination, from their lighting infrastructure.

(PRNewswire)

By leveraging Signify's road and street LED luminaires and Interact IoT connected lighting system and Upciti's "privacy by design" edge computing image analysis sensors, cities can:

Improve services like parking. Sensors can detect open spaces, communicate availability to drivers and assist them with navigation, reducing traffic congestion, supporting economic activity and even generating direct parking revenue.

Support public safety. Sensors can help identify potential situations and alert emergency services in the event they are needed.

Identify vehicle queue sizing on streets and understand public transportation and bike lane usage. With this data, the traffic flow can be adjusted and optimized in real time to reduce congestion and its contribution to carbon emissions.

"With the US government's historic, $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it has never been a more opportune time for cities to leverage their street lighting infrastructure, to tackle some of their greatest challenges such as transportation, public safety and sustainability," said Martin Stephenson, Head of North American Systems & Services and President, Canada, Signify. "Cities can reap immediate value from adding IoT and sensor technology, while laying the foundation for a larger transformation journey."

A smarter street lighting infrastructure for New York's state capital

As part of the New York Power Authority's (NYPA) Smart Street Lighting program, NYPA engaged Signify through a competitive procurement process that enabled Albany to upgrade its nearly 11,000 streetlights to energy-efficient, connected LED luminaires. The city also uses Signify's Interact IoT system to monitor and manage the lights, helping it to be an energy-smart city.

"Connected LED street lighting plays an important role in building smart city infrastructure. An early adopter, the City of Albany has realized tremendous energy and operational savings," said Jesse Scott, Director of Projects, NYPA. "We are thrilled with the prospect of piloting the sensor solution in Albany, so it can bring even more value for the city and residents. It will enable departments, from the parking authority to city planning, to make data-driven decisions to improve public safety, support future planning and improve communication infrastructure in disadvantaged communities."

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, "Street lighting is not just for illuminating roads – the latest technology can help us create a more safe and equitable community. We have already reduced energy and carbon emissions and have saved millions in operating costs. We intend to continue utilizing city-wide infrastructure, so we can ensure a bright future for generations to come."

City managers can aggregate and visualize sensor data in a single dashboard and gain actionable insights to improve the livability of their city. The solution follows the most stringent rules and practices to ensure citizens' privacy; no images are stored or communicated.

"We are excited about the prospect of establishing a partnership with Signify and deploying our joint solution in Albany," said Jean-Baptiste Poljak, Founding President, Upciti. "The integration of our edge computing image analysis sensors with Signify's Interact system will enable the city and others across North America to leverage their street lighting infrastructure to deliver new services and improve citizen quality of life while protecting their privacy."

Meet Signify and Upciti at the Smart Cities Connect Conference & Expo, taking place September 26-29, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Email Scott McCarley at scott.mccarley@signify.com or stop by booth #307 for a demo of the Interact IoT system and the Computer Vision multi-use sensor.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify can be found at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

About Upciti

Upciti, founded in 2017, designs, manufactures and operates a network of "privacy by design" edge computing image analysis sensors, installed mainly on public lighting poles. It provides the collected data to different public and private actors and hundreds of different software solutions, from mobile applications to hypervisors and GIS. Upciti's approach is unique, and the technology developed allows a constant evolution of the network functionalities through regular updates. The accuracy of the data collected by Upciti sensors and their ability to run several use-cases simultaneously are unrivaled to this day. They allow the emergence of new services for businesses, cities and citizens.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signify