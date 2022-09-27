Tambourine Launches “Venture Deeper” Campaign for St. Kitts Tourism Authority

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), the official destination marketing organization for the island of St. Kitts in the Caribbean, hosted a launch event in New York City to kick off its latest brand campaign "Venture Deeper" developed by Tambourine, the country's agency of record.

SKTA's Venture Deeper campaign includes motion, photo, and written content to encourage deep exploration of St. Kitts. "The campaign is designed to appeal to the discerning travelers who are eager to immerse themselves fully in a new and authentic experience," said Stephany Bermudez, Vice President of Creative Services, Tambourine. "The campaign invites travelers to savor the days on the island more thoroughly by exploring and uncovering the full beauty St. Kitts has to offer."

To develop and launch the campaign, Tambourine defined campaign creative guidelines, executed an immersive motion and still production, crafted various content stories featuring local culture and history, developed the advertising and media strategy, and owned distribution. The campaign will span across SKTA's website, social media channels, television, out-of-home, and various digital advertising channels.

The launch event was held on Sept. 20, 2022, in New York City at Lavan541, an iconic event venue located in Chelsea. The private event showcased the campaign's content assets on floor-to-ceiling walls while Rummeliers educated guests about the islands' local rums.

"The event was a wonderful way to launch Venture Deeper," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO, SKTA. "We have a long-lasting relationship with Tambourine and we continue to be impressed with their ability to tell our story in a dynamic and thoughtful way."

About St. Kitts

Located in the northern Leeward islands where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean is the captivating twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis . Discover a distinctive array of wellness pursuits, resort relaxation, astonishing natural beauty, and a dash of history on one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels , resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

