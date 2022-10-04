Military Veterans and First Responders Answering a New Call to Duty

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "A vote is the best way of getting the kind of country and the kind of world you want"- Harry S. Truman. That is why "One More Mission" is starting a new tradition; A one-of-a-kind opportunity for patriots of all stripes to continue to support and defend our Constitutional right to vote. This is a non-partisan, non-party affiliated nationwide campaign

By filling the large number of vacancies at the polls across our country, we as military veterans and first responders take pride in knowing that our service continues to matter. Join us now and make your contribution of service with us as one team.

"We chose a life of service and this is the perfect opportunity for all of us to have an impact in our local communities. The right to have our vote counted is essential to the freedom that we enjoy in America and to those that we serve and protect every day," said retired Police Sgt. Betsy Smith.

Operation "One More Mission", is a perfect apolitical solution to a national issue. Having everyday people from the veteran and first responders community working the polls will help ensure the oversight of what we all want; continued freedom.

"As a former Green Beret and 21 year service Veteran, I understand a call to mission. Utilizing Integrity, Respect, Commitment, Personal Courage and Loyalty to our nation, now is the time to continue those core values and come together as service men and women to ensure that our elections are protected" said Travis Wilson, founder of Alpha Elite Performance.

As part of Operation "One More Mission" we've come together to use our reach, networks of people and influence to recruit and start the on-boarding process for others like us to do some more heavy lifting, again, and become poll workers.

Getting started is quick and easy, most positions are paid positions too. This is a new way to continue the camaraderie we share, be a part of this new tradition, and play an integral role in the country we love. Go to www.onemoremission.com for more information.

Media Inquires:

Contact: Ann Baldwin

ann@baldwinmedia.net

(860) 985-5621

View original content:

SOURCE One More Mission