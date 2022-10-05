Sempra Pledges up to $100,000 to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced a contribution of up to $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts and communities recovering from devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. A $50,000 contribution will help provide critical services, emergency shelter and supplies in the areas impacted by the storm. The company will also match up to $50,000 from employees' personal contributions.

"During this difficult time, we are ready to help communities and families impacted by this catastrophic hurricane. We are proud to support organizations like the American Red Cross whose volunteers are working diligently alongside first responders and our own utility crews to support restoration and recovery efforts," said Lisa Alexander senior vice president of corporate affairs for Sempra. "These individuals embody one of Sempra's core values to do the right thing, repeatedly rising to the challenge to help those impacted by devastating weather events and other natural disasters."

Prior to Hurricane Ian's arrival, Oncor Electric Delivery Company, which is majority owned by Sempra, deployed 500 mutual assistance personnel to Florida to support local restoration efforts in impacted communities. These crews include repair and construction resources, vegetation resources and other management personnel who have been using drones, airboats and other means to assess damage and help restore power to nearly all of the 2.6 million people left without electricity in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

"Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms to strike the U.S. in decades, with terrible winds, storm surge, rain and flooding. The hurricane left thousands of homes severely damaged and uninhabitable," said Sean Mahoney, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Southern California Region. "Those impacted need help now, and this generous donation from Sempra will help the American Red Cross provide sheltering, meals and hope. We are grateful for this significant assistance to help those affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises."

Sempra's financial pledge will directly support the American Red Cross' disaster relief efforts underway in Florida. More than 1,500 Red Cross volunteers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are supporting relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas in Florida. These volunteers are providing lifesaving assistance including shelter, food, water and other relief supplies. Red Cross evacuation centers remain open in the impacted areas, providing emergency shelter to thousands of people still displaced by the hurricane.

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

