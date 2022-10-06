NATSO, SIGMA STATEMENT ON U.S. EPA PLANS TO MAKE EVS ELIGIBLE FOR RENEWABLE FUEL CREDITS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers issued the following statement responding to reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to make electric vehicles eligible for renewable fuel credits known as e-RINs under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The following statement can be attributed to NATSO's Executive Director of Government Affairs David Fialkov on behalf of NATSO and SIGMA.

"The fuel retailing industry appreciates that EPA is considering its advice to expand the Renewable Fuel Standard to incentivize EV charging investments alongside renewable liquid fuels.

"We are concerned, however, at the prospect that the Administration will implement e-RINs in a manner that upends existing opportunities to unlock private investment in electric vehicle charging stations.

"To spur private sector investment in EV charging, EPA should allow charging station owners and operators to capture the value of e-RINs. The retail fuel industry has long used the value of RINs obtained from biofuel blending to lower the cost of the fuel sold to our customers. The value derived from e-RINs would help businesses like those in our industry overcome the financial challenges associated with installing charging stations and procuring and selling power to EV drivers and drive down the cost of that electricity to consumers.

"It is concerning that just days after the Administration approved EV proposals for all 50 states under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program the Administration would potentially consider steps that constrain private investment.

"For more than a year, the industry has worked with regulators to ensure energy policies that will lead to a viable market-based approach to EV charging and also ensure long-term growth for this emerging refueling technology.

"We urge the Administration to seek ways to build out a nationwide network of EV charging stations that encourage the private sector to invest, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Administration to find the best path forward."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com.

SIGMA represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

