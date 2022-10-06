Uzumaki X CultureFly Collection Will Be Available to Fans at CultureFly's Booth (#1637) at New York Comic Con Beginning October 6th.

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The visionary work of Uzumaki from Junji Ito is creeping its way into New York City this October for the launch of a new apparel collection from pop-culture brand CultureFly and anime industry leader VIZ Media. The collection features cut and sew outerwear, wovens, t-shirts, headwear, and more. Additionally CultureFly has teamed up with manufacturer of electric motorbikes Super73. Super73 has created a bespoke Uzumaki electric bicycle which will be on display in the CultureFly booth. The bike will be the prize in a month-long giveaway starting October 6th. Uzumaki X CultureFly will make its official debut at the major pop-culture convention New York Comic Con 2022 ("NYCC") which opens on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

What: Uzumaki X CultureFly

Where: Booth 1637

New York Comic Con – Jacob Javits Center

When: Thursday, October 6 – Sunday, October 9, 2022

Media: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zh7MPRyFpU1OdupNvYNwke4QfGKPhPyp?usp=sharing

"The world that Junji Ito created in Uzumaki is so darkly beautiful and unique, it's obvious why it resonates with so many people." said Preston Deanda, the creative director who brought the collection to life.

"We're honored to have been given the opportunity to collaborate on such iconic content and look forward to growing CultureFly alongside amazing partners like VIZ." said Trey Swartz, CultureFly's new Director of Marketing.

About Junji Ito:

Junji Ito made his professional manga debut in 1987 and since then has gone on to be recognized as one of the greatest contemporary artists working in the horror genre. His titles include Tomie and Uzumaki, which have been adapted into live-action films; Gyo, which was adapted into an animated film; and his books Deserter, Fragments of Horror, Frankenstein, Lovesickness, No Longer Human, Remina, Sensor, Shiver, Smashed, and Venus in the Blind Spot, all of which are available from VIZ Media.

He is a three-time Eisner Award winner. In 2019 his collection Frankenstein won in the "Best Adaptation from Another Medium" category, and in 2021 he was awarded "Best Writer/Artist," while Remina received the award for "Best U.S. Edition of International Material (Asia)."

About VIZ Media:

Wherever manga and anime fans are, we are! VIZ Media is No. 1 in Japanese pop culture, introducing fans to what's now, new, and next. Home to the world's most influential and groundbreaking storytellers and artists, who today drive multiple industries from publishing and animation to film and gaming. If it's big in Japan, you can find it at VIZ.

VIZ Media is proudly certified as a Most Loved Workplace® in America. For more information on VIZ Media visit: https://www.viz.com/

About CultureFly:

CultureFly are pop-culture fanatics who create exclusive collectibles, subscription boxes, apparel, and accessories for every fan! CultureFly is aiming to bring together the best parts of pop-culture into a single curated shopping experience. Visit CultureFly: https://culturefly.com/

