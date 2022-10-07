InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Public Seating (LJD-125)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an immediate way to sanitize chair areas without the need to hire someone to manually spray or wipe with harmful chemicals," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the SYL SPRAY. My design ensures that a public chair is free of viruses, germs, bacteria and diseases."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect public chairs and nearby surfaces. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and safe design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses and commercial locations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

