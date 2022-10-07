LUNGevity Foundation Welcomes Ann Fish-Steagall, BSN, RN, as Senior Vice President of Patient Services

With 40 years of expertise as an oncology nurse navigator and leader in clinical operations, Ann provides insight and value to LUNGevity's Support and Survivorship programs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, welcomes Ann Fish-Steagall, BSN, RN, as its Senior Vice President of Patient Services. In her new role, Ann will be responsible for developing the organization's blueprint for patient services and overseeing its execution.

LUNGevity provides services to both the patient and their caregiver, irrespective of where the patient is in their journey – newly diagnosed, in treatment, living with the disease, or a long-term survivor. Materials are created to provide the healthcare team, including healthcare providers, nurses, and nurse navigators, with the tools they need to help inform their patients. As Senior Vice President of Patient Services, Ann will be ensuring that LUNGevity's offerings prioritize and address needs across the lung cancer continuum of care.

"Advances in early detection, treatment, and overall understanding of disease progression mean that people are living longer and better with lung cancer. LUNGevity is committed to providing services that address the unique needs of all people impacted by the disease, including long-term survivors and their caregivers," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "Expanding the breadth and efficacy of our patient services ensures that the lung cancer survivors of today and tomorrow have the resources they need to thrive."

Ann Fish-Steagall received her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Bachelor of Social Work from Mars Hill College (University) in Mars Hill, NC. Prior to joining LUNGevity, Ann served as a research nurse and thoracic nurse navigator at the University of North Carolina. She is attuned to patients' needs; as the former director of clinical operations at Biologics by McKesson, Ann directed and implemented significant patient management programs. Ann shares that her life's passion has been to improve the lives of patients, and we are grateful that she will continue this work at LUNGevity Foundation.

LUNGevity Foundation is the nation's leading lung cancer organization focused on improving outcomes for people with lung cancer. The foundation works tirelessly to advance research into early detection and more effective treatments, and to ensure that patients have access to these advances. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum. LUNGevity provides information and educational tools to empower patients and their caregivers, promote impactful public policy initiatives, and amplify the patient voice through research and engagement. The organization provides an active community for patients and survivors—and those who help them live better and longer lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, a toll-free HELPLine for support, the International Lung Cancer Survivorship Conference, and an easy-to-use Clinical Trial Finder, among other tools. All of these programs are to achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

About 1 in 17 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 236,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.

About 60%-65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people who have never smoked or are former smokers.

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined.

Only about 23% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer in the United States will survive 5 years or more, BUT if it is caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves dramatically.

Please visit LUNGevity.org to learn more.

