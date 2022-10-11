Crayon and Wilson Allen enter into a strategic partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Allen, specialists in legal technology consulting and services, and Crayon, Microsoft's third-largest Cloud Service Provider globally, announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership.

This agreement will strengthen both companies' offerings and provide value to professional firms looking to run next-generation, cloud-enabled analytics solutions by combining Crayon's expertise in IT services and innovation with Wilson Allen's focus on the professional services sector.

"The partnership brings together two organizations with mutually beneficial strengths that meet a critical need for law firms—the ability to extract better and quicker value from Microsoft's modern analytics technologies," said Wilson Allen Chief Strategy Officer Norm Mullock.

"Winning new business is an ongoing challenge for law firms. To do this, they need to understand exactly what they do well and devise business strategies that help them do more of it. New cloud-based analytics solutions have a fundamental role in helping law firms understand their business better," Mullock said. "They provide access to broader data over and above traditional financial information, giving law firms more informed, actionable insights."

Tara Webb, VP of Business Development, Crayon, said "Wilson Allen is the market and industry-leading technology services firm and the most accomplished partner to introduce this advanced technology to the law firm sector."

Wilson Allen and Crayon have collaborated on Wilson Allen's latest business intelligence offering called the Wilson Data Cloud. This is a service-enabled technology that allows customers to leverage Microsoft's cloud-based analytical tools.

Using new-generation Microsoft cloud technology, the Wilson Data Cloud provides firms with an extensible and responsive analytical platform that can readily evolve as new business initiatives arise.

"As one of Microsoft's largest global partners, Crayon is an unsurpassed source of technical knowledge," said Mullock. "They will help us develop additional functionality to support the Wilson Data Cloud offering as it gathers market momentum. We will also draw on Crayon's consulting expertise to help our customers quickly establish a cloud environment and provide high-level expertise in AI and ML."

Crayon has an award-winning Data and AI practice that works with customers worldwide to drive more business value through innovative solutions.

"Wilson Allen understands the professional services technology market, the core applications, and the service-oriented paradigm that professional services and law firms are calling for to help them compete," said Bart Czernicki, SVP of Technology Solution Sales, in Crayon US. "These new Microsoft offers can help firms discover a more profound level of information than has been available previously. We are extremely excited to work in lockstep with Wilson Allen to realize the customer transformation benefits a modern analytics solution can bring."

About Wilson Allen

Wilson Allen specialists are trusted by the operational leaders of the world's largest law firms and professional services organizations to deliver the consulting and managed services needed to run their businesses more profitably by optimizing their use of technology and data. Wilson Allen + LAC Group have more than 350 employees, and serve over 950 customers in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe.

About Crayon

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 3,300 employees across 47 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com.

