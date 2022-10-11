Encora Recognized as One of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022

Dedicated to Inclusivity, Encora Contributes to the Vision of Making India a Great Place to Work for All

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its offices in India have been certified by Great Place to Work® Institute as one of India's 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women. Among the 1,122 organizations studied and considered for this award, Encora received recognition as one of the top 100 organizations in the large company category and excelled across the five characteristics of what makes a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"I am beyond ecstatic that Encora has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for Women in India, 2022," said Anitha Sarathy, Head of People & Culture India. "I would like to thank all our female colleagues for their steadfast dedication, unwavering effort, and boundless enthusiasm, all of which contributed to the success of this endeavor."

To determine which organizations truly reflect the spirit of India's Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® India requires each participating organization to conduct an anonymous employee survey. This provides the institute with a better understanding of the experience for all employees within the organization. An assessment of practices is conducted separately through a research-based framework that seeks to understand if the organization aims to create a gender-equitable culture for all employees. In addition, organizations are required to meet the following criteria: Women employees constitute at least 10% of the workforce, and they must share at least 70% positive feedback on the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© assessment, a globally-renowned framework used to measure the employee experience.

Encora met these criteria through its dedication to creating an environment where all employees are happy, feel safe, and are provided opportunities to grow and express their individuality. At Encora, achieving a state of equal ease of access to resources and opportunities including economic participation and decision-making for men and women is paramount. Valuing different behaviors, aspirations, and needs equally, regardless of gender, is standard practice. Encora received this recognition in India due to its commitment to strong organizational culture and fostering a work environment of belonging and inclusiveness where individuals with diverse backgrounds and talents can be their best. As the company has grown from 2,400 employees to more than 7,500 worldwide in the past three years, it has evolved its practices to ensure its culture will positively adapt alongside its growth.

Some of the specific practices Encora has implemented to accomplish this goal include work-life balance through flexible work schedules to accommodate employees' varying needs, equal pay and conditions for all genders, employer and employee contributions to the communities Encora serves, and an expectation that all employees have a responsibility to always treat others with dignity and respect. Encora also requires that all employees attend and complete an annual diversity awareness training to enhance their knowledge to fulfill this responsibility and to ensure a culture where people feel safe, respected, empowered, and motivated to bring their best selves.

About Encora

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and backed by private equity firm Advent International, Encora is the preferred innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides next-gen services such as Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in HealthTech, FinTech, HiTech, IAM & Cybersecurity, Digital Commerce, EdTech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Telecom and other specialized industries. Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. With over 7,500 associates in 40+ offices and innovation labs across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and has used this information to define that a great workplace is built on trust. The Trust Index© employee survey provides leaders with the necessary feedback, results and reports that enable the company to make data-driven decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for everyone.

