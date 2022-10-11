IFS Cloud October 2022 release to accelerate business automation and boost companies' advanced analytics capabilities

First of four release announcements deliver IFS's vision to lead as the default Composable Enterprise Application Vendor

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the general availability of the October release of IFS Cloud. The release is focused on enabling organizations with intelligent insight and accelerating automation efforts. Central to the October release are enhancements that will support end-to-end process automation and advanced analytics capabilities that will impact the organization across functions. The release includes over 340 new features and advancements that will accelerate our customer's journey to digitalization.

Automation highlights

The heightened automation in this release will continue to help organizations transform operations, work efficiently, and liberate staff. IFS Cloud will help to rescue the time, effort, and resource burden while increasing the quality of work and experience across industries. The new automation features include:

New cash planning analysis model enabling customers to improve cash management, reduce risk, and better plan for unforeseen scenarios for projects and companies.

Streamlined Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to improve production quality control and performance, helping to drive fast decision-making and identify patterns.

Simplified expense submission and reporting process, for Human Capital Management (HMC), improving the quality and accuracy of receipt types.

Enhanced request management for ordering, delivery, and pick-up of non-stocked consumables to reduce costs.

Improved accuracy for work estimates and technical productivity through AI and historical data-driven work schedules and job completion times.

Save time through Independent Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MROs) businesses to quickly and easily bulk upload hundreds of maintenance requirements.

Drive increased accuracy and reduce error for mobile workers to take lidar-based measurements on mobile devices easily.

With regards to Advance Analytics, the October release of IFS Cloud, will build on the new architecture, new user experience as well as automated management and deployment made available in the spring release to further improve experience and capabilities.

The enhanced capabilities will allow customers to gain a faster understanding of key challenges across the business, transform operations, work more efficiently, and increase productivity. It also provides simpler, more intelligent analytics for faster time-to-insight and improved predictive capabilities to support planning and reduce downtime for example.

Current Capabilities in IFS Cloud include:

In-memory analytics engine replacing the old Cubes version and significantly increasing performance.

In-memory capability that facilitates more granular data for better drill down

Automation of the setup and deployment process that reduces the technical skills needed by businesses and the number of people needed on projects

Third-party plug-ins that add capabilities like process mining, forecasting etc.

Embed functional analytics models into the business, including CRM, human capital management, enterprise asset management, projects, procurement, sales, finance, and maintenance

The October release additionally supports a range of Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities, which will drive faster, more accurate decision-making processes.

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS, said: "With each successive evolution of IFS Cloud, we are continuously looking to develop the solution to ensure it is fully aligned to how customers buy and use technology. Today our customers are telling us they are looking to accelerate automation and attain intelligent insights faster." Pedersen continued, "Customers want to drive productivity and operational efficiencies, and through this latest release, that is exactly what we have delivered to them."

For more information about the October 2022 release of IFS Cloud, please visit:

https://www.ifs.com/assets/cloud/what-is-new-in-ifs-cloud-22r2

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3646582/bb549f48d6a90f20.pdf IFS Cloud October 2022 release to accelerate business automation and boost companies' advanced analytics capabilities https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/ifs-cloud-a-1,c3099683 IFS CLOUD A 1

View original content:

SOURCE IFS