Vori Health and TeleMed2U Announce Strategic Relationship to Advance Holistic Care in Bone Health and Orthopedic Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health and TeleMed2U jointly announce a partnership focused on delivering holistic, integrated, and patient-centered care for bone health and more. The partnership unites Vori Health's nationwide, physician-led, virtual-first musculoskeletal medical practice and TeleMed2U's tech-enabled, virtual multi-specialty care model. Together Vori Health and TeleMed2U are changing the musculoskeletal health landscape through their innovative approaches to treatment and accessibility for all.

Vori Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vori Health) (PRNewswire)

Strategic partnership launches to improve musculoskeletal health outcomes through accessible, patient-centered care.

The Vori Health and TeleMed2U partnership expands their shared vision of patient-centered care, which asks: "What matters to you?" and not just "What is the matter with you?". The jointly-offered, full-spectrum solution will be able to treat a vast array of musculoskeletal conditions by connecting patients to Vori Health's care teams—consisting of board-certified specialty physicians trained in non-operative spine and orthopedics, nurse practitioners & physician assistants, physical therapists, nurses, registered dietitians, and health coach care navigators—as well as TeleMed2U's specialists in endocrinology and rheumatology. Throughout the treatment and recovery trajectory, patients are supported every step of the way to receive the right type of care, at the right time.

"Vori Health's partnership with TeleMed2U and its best-in-class specialists further strengthens our mission to meet patients where they are. By expanding the conditions that we can comprehensively address under one roof, we can provide patients with a seamless experience and employers and payers exceptional cost savings," said Ryan Grant, MD, CEO, and co-founder of Vori Health.

"Telemedicine has always been about increasing access to care. TeleMed2U and Vori Health's partnership allows patients struggling with muscle and joint pain throughout the country to get access to the comprehensive care that they need," said Javeed Siddiqui, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of TeleMed2U.

Together, TeleMed2U and Vori Health are improving patient outcomes and addressing employer & payer needs to control healthcare spending. Using innovative virtual platforms, Vori Health and TeleMed2U enhance the customer experience through patient-driven care plans and a multidisciplinary care coordination approach to treatment.

About TeleMed2U

TeleMed2U is a technology-enabled services company that supplies its patients with real-time access to 120+ specialist care providers through the use of secure, state-of-the-art, audio-visual technology. Through their website, patients can book an appointment to meet with a specialist for behavioral health, dermatology, infectious disease, and many other specialties. TeleMed2U headquarters is located at 3400 Douglas Blvd. Suite 225, Roseville, California 95661. For more information, please visit telemed2u.com .

About Vori Health

Vori Health offers a new care delivery model for treating musculoskeletal conditions. Its nationwide, all-inclusive medical practice is evidence-based and uniquely positioned to address a multitude of back, neck, and other joint issues. The organization offers integrated medical and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging and lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support, and premium instructional content. Using a unique, virtual-first care model to help patients find the best path forward, Vori Health connects patients to a trained care team that includes a board-certified, nonoperative physical medicine physician, a health coach navigator, and a physical therapist who manage the initial patient assessment and work together to coordinate all aspects of care. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vori Health