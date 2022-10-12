Abacus Group Makes Senior Appointments to Enhance Client Engagement and Strengthen Business Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading IT Managed Services Provider ("MSP") to alternative investment firms, today announced it has made two key appointments to its senior management team, Mike Herman and Nileesh Gopu, to drive continued business growth and momentum, following impressive year-on-year growth of 23% in 2022.

Herman, formerly Abacus Group's Managing Director of Service, becomes the company's new Managing Director of Client Success, while Gopu, previously Vice President of Customer Success at Data Intensity, joins as Managing Director of Global Service Delivery.

The new appointments follow the completion of a strategic growth investment by private equity firm FFL Partners and bring the company's employee count to 250 – more than doubling it in less than four years. Driven by this investment-fuelled growth, Abacus Group plans to expand geographically. It recently opened a new office in Miami in response to the significant trend of alternative investment managers relocating their businesses to South Florida. The company is also strategizing to migrate to new markets outside the US and UK and broaden its focus throughout the financial services vertical.

As a founding member, Herman takes on his new role having amassed almost 15 years of experience at Abacus Group in a leadership position. Gopu brings over 15 years of experience in the MSP and management solutions space to the role, having scaled a service organization from 150 to 650 employees and led major initiatives to merge cross-functional support teams.

Herman and Gopu will have the opportunity to build further on the company's already dynamic growth, driven by enhanced client engagement, with user counts rising by 20% between 2021 and 2022. Herman will lead this effort, spearheading a new client success department which will incorporate the current client relationship management team and structure.

Herman's team is already focused on generating more reporting and data points on client success metrics and driving proactive sales of new products/services under development. Under Herman's leadership, the team will also develop and launch a "client professional services consulting program" to improve client service.

"Our clients are increasingly interested in tapping into our expertise and consultancy. With the new client success team, we want to build on this need and ensure our service offering takes our in-depth understanding of the client and applies it to address their business challenges, just like an internal CTO would. I look forward to working more closely with our clients to understand what they need and ensure we deliver," said Herman.

In his new role, Gopu will focus on identifying opportunities to guide service delivery to the next level. To support this plan, Abacus Group will increase investment in hiring, employee training, and client and product profitability analytics. The company will also grow its spend on new processes, metrics, software and other tools to improve existing interdepartmental workflows while reducing escalations.

"My priority is getting to know our teams, key stakeholders, processes, and clients better and using my experience in fast-tracking business growth to identify and pursue opportunities to help guide Abacus Service Delivery to the next level," said Gopu.

Chris Grandi, CEO of Abacus Group, said, "Nileesh's experience with running teams and delivering efficient processes will help us improve SLA compliance and resolution time and focus ever more strongly on better communication with our clients. At the same time, Mike's expertise in client-service facing roles make him ideally suited to run our customer service team and implement a more systematic approach to service delivery, employing data, metrics and client inputs to optimize the approach."

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

