ALLOSOURCE® ANNOUNCES AWARD FROM THE U.S. GOVERNMENT TO SUPPLY ALLOGRAFT SKIN FOR CRISIS PREPAREDNESS IN THE EVENT OF MASS CASUALTY BURN INCIDENTS

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., today announced it was awarded a multi-year contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The contract supports establishment of substantial inventories of donated skin for treatment of patients with burn injuries after mass casualty emergencies.

"AlloSource has been a longtime leader in manufacturing and supplying skin allografts to help surgeons heal patients from burns, which is one of the many incredible ways we are able to honor tissue donors," said Kevin Whitten, AlloSource Chief Commercial Officer. "It's a privilege to be selected to support the U.S. government in their emergency preparedness efforts."

For decades, skin allografts have played a vital role in the physical healing process of burn survivors. BARDA's agreement with AlloSource was awarded under the authorities of the Project BioShield Act of 2004, accelerating the research, development, purchase, and availability of effective medical countermeasures against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The agreement includes the option to add funding in future years to increase or maintain the level of preparedness.

Over the next five years, AlloSource will build and manage the inventory of skin allografts, commercially branded as PureSkin™, for patient treatment in the event of mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents, or explosions. Inventory management will include the rotation of skin for ongoing use in burn centers. This project is being supported in whole with federal funds from the Department of HHS; ASPR; and BARDA, under Contract No. 75A50122C00045.

In addition to supplying BARDA with PureSkin allografts, AlloSource will continue to offer skin allografts in multiple sizes and meshing formats to its surgeon customers. As a biologically active dermal allograft for burns, with proven cell viability and native growth factor retention to support the body's healing process1, PureSkin is an important part of treating patients. For more information on AlloSource's entire portfolio of PureSkin allografts please visit AlloSource's website.

