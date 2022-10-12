ComplianceLine Rebranding As Ethico, Embracing The Challenges Of The Modern Workplace

Ethico is embracing the cultural shift in workplaces with a new name, visual brand, and reinforced messaging.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceLine, one of the leading providers of ethics, compliance, and HR software solutions, announced its rebrand as Ethico, with an effective date of October 14th, 2022. Ethico is rebranding to better represent its suite of corporate integrity services, library of educational resources, and community of ethical champions.

Over the last few decades, the perception of E&C and HR programs has shifted from that of a "necessary evil" protective function, to a "cost center" efficiency based program. Now, E&C and HR programs are being seen as the massive strategic levers that they are, capable of shaping the culture and values of an organization to meet the needs of their clients and employees. Ethico's rebrand will embrace this movement, and will equip members of its community with the tools and knowledge to elevate their programs to new heights.

Under the name "ComplianceLine", the company's offering expanded exponentially, from an employee hotline service, to what is now a full suite of next-gen solutions designed to streamline risk management and empower value-driven professionals. Ethico not only better describes the organization's offerings and values, but also signals its dedication to continue growing with the needs of its clients.

"We are excited for the future of work," said Nick Gallo, Chief Servant and Co-CEO at Ethico. "The next stage for ethical professionals has arrived. We're supporting this by giving employees and workplaces alike the tools to reinforce the values of their organization while crowdsourcing risk management at scale."

"Our next chapter as Ethico is a direct response to the evolution we're already seeing," said Giovanni Gallo, CTO and Co-CEO at Ethico. "We're going to be doing everything to elevate the members of our community so they can make the world a better workplace."

Ethico was founded in 1997 to meet the demand for ethical issue intake, specializing in the high standards of the Healthcare Industry. Based in Charlotte, NC, Ethico serves over eight-million employees in over one-hundred countries worldwide. Ethico empowers leaders who care to manage risk, improve communication, reinforce culture, and establish ethical work environments.

