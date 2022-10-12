Dr. Gail Lebovic Named as Finalist in 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Serial entrepreneur's latest innovation poised to lead the way in nasal hygiene

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS, CEO and founder of Silicon Valley Innovations, Inc., is a Finalist in the Consumer Products category for small businesses in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. She is being recognized for her latest innovation, NasoClenz ™ an antiseptic cleansing kit designed to thoroughly cleanse and moisturize the nose.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"I'm humbled and honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our team's work in bringing this innovative product to market," said Dr. Lebovic. "By encouraging better nasal hygiene – a critically overlooked aspect of our personal health – we believe our technology will change the world forever."

A world-renowned oncoplastic surgeon, Dr. Lebovic is one of Silicon Valley's most successful female entrepreneurs, having founded or co-founded multiple medical technology companies whose innovations have gone on to become standard of care and are currently marketed by leading healthcare companies.

With NasoClenz, Dr. Lebovic is on a mission to help educate people about the importance of "keeping their noses clean." The kit includes anatomically designed, soft nasal applicators used in conjunction with a specially formulated proprietary antiseptic gel. The cleansing kits provide a simple, comfortable and convenient way to clean and moisturize the nose.

"Our respiratory systems are increasingly exposed to harmful materials in the air including smog, smoke from wildfires, allergens and of course germs. The nose plays a central role in our health and, in my opinion, has been underestimated in its importance as a direct gateway into our bodies," said Dr. Lebovic, who envisions a world where everyone incorporates nasal hygiene into their daily personal hygiene routine — just like brushing their teeth or washing their hands.

Thomas J. Fogarty, MD, an internationally recognized cardiovascular surgeon and premier med-tech inventor/entrepreneur, shares Dr. Lebovic's passion for nasal hygiene, calling the NasoClenz device a "game-changer."

"It's a no-brainer that we should be cleaning our noses," says Fogarty, who feels NasoClenz is a big step forward in making it easier for people to incorporate nasal hygiene as a normal part of their daily cleansing habits.

Dr. Fogarty joined SVI's Medical Advisory Board in February 2022, having previously partnered with Dr. Lebovic on a variety of products that have transformed the standard of care and improved lives, particularly in the field of women's health.

"With any start-up it's not just the product, it's the people behind the product that gives me confidence in the company – and Dr. Lebovic and her team have a track record that is second to none in the industry," Dr. Fogarty said. "Their inventions have always been breakthrough technologies and being a finalist for such a prestigious award is just the latest recognition of what she has accomplished in various areas of healthcare."

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

About Silicon Valley Innovations, Inc.

Silicon Valley Innovations is a company founded with clinical principles in mind to help solve everyday problems with creative technology – ultimately, to help people lead healthier, happier lives. By combining exceptional engineering talent with world-class clinical experience, SVI is committed to creating unique medical devices that solve significant health problems. Learn more at svi-inc.com .

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

