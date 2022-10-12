New, unlimited subscription plans simplify complex pay-per-charge rates, remove hidden fees, and lower the total cost of ownership for high mileage commuters and gig drivers.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, has today announced the expansion of its innovative EV subscription charging plan, with new tiers designed to meet the fast charging needs of high mileage commuters and gig drivers. Now all EV drivers can benefit from EVCS' simplified approach to public fast charging, which removes time of day surge pricing, location-based cost variations, and hidden fees allowing subscribers to predictably manage their monthly public EV charging budget.

(PRNewsfoto/EVCS) (PRNewswire)

EVCS Launches New Subscription Charging Tiers to Accelerate EV Adoption for High Mileage Drivers on the West Coast

The launch includes two new unlimited charging tiers with access opened to previously excluded commercial drivers including rideshare and package delivery. The new subscription plans directly address customer confusion around public charging costs, removing a key barrier to widespread EV adoption and supporting California's passenger vehicle and on demand transit sector decarbonization mandates. With plans to have over 700 direct-current fast chargers (DCFCs) installed by the end of 2023, EVCS' expansive carbon-neutral network allows customers to conveniently access their locations across 88 cities in California, Oregon, and Washington.

New EVCS subscription tiers include:

Standard Anytime ( $49.99 /mo.): Geared towards standard mileage EV drivers commuting less than 1,150 miles per month. The Standard Anytime plan includes 200 kWh of charging with 24/7 access to the entire EVCS West Coast network of Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast chargers. This equates to about seven full charges (20% to 80% charge up) for a 50-kWh battery capacity. Upon surpassing this limit, subscribers flip to pay-as-you-go for the remainder of the month, at a discounted rate of $0.29 /kWh (40% off the standard fast charging rate of $.49 /kWh).

Unlimited Off-Peak Pro ( $99.99 /mo.): Designed for higher mileage EV drivers - including rideshare and package delivery - the Unlimited Off-Peak Pro plan offers unlimited charging access through the entire EVCS network during the hours of 10pm to 6am .

Unlimited Anytime Pro ( $199.99 /mo.): The new Unlimited Anytime Pro Plan provides high mileage EV drivers - including professional gig workers - unlimited 24/7 access to all EVCS Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charging locations.

Current and prospective EV drivers can visit subscriptions.evcs.com and use the new cost comparison calculator to understand the potential costs and savings offered by EVCS subscriptions as compared to pay-per-charge DC fast charging and gasoline. The calculator allows visitors to enter their location, average mileage and preferred charging time of day and recommends the subscription plan that maximizes driver savings based on their unique profile

"Current and would-be EV drivers have been forced to navigate a complex array of DC fast charging pricing schemes and hidden fees that have at best led to confusion and at worst eroded customer trust in public EV charging slowing the pace of EV adoption," said Kirk Johnson EVCS Chief Growth Officer. "With EVCS' new subscription tiers and cost savings calculator we are simplifying EV fast charging with enhanced transparency and a predictable monthly subscription that could save the average EV driver upwards of $685 a year."

Existing EVCS subscribers will continue to maintain their unlimited plan entitlement with no change to pricing and no kWh caps. For customers who would prefer to pay as they go, EVCS will continue to offer industry leading pay-per-charge rates with no time-of-day surge premiums. Network-wide rates will remain at $0.29/kWh for Level 2 charging and $0.49/kWh for Level 3 DC fast charging.

The launch of EVCS' subscription tiers follows a $68.8 million funding raise with involvement from Spring Lane Capital, Abdo Partners, the Copulos Group, and Jett Capital Advisors. The capital raised will support EVCS' rapid expansion into 60+ new cities across California and Washington as well as increase charger density in its existing communities. EVCS has also announced an extension of its partnership with Tritium with plans to deploy 300 additional 50kW fast chargers in California, Oregon, and Washington.

For more information about EVCS and its subscription tiers, visit subscriptions.evcs.com .

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging networks on the West Coast. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility power industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to encourage the installation of fast-charging locations. EVCS has secured over $75M in government funding and engaged nearly 150 partner sites to build and grow its net zero carbon network. EVCS' mission is to cut emissions while simultaneously improving air quality by enabling the rapid adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVCS