Icertis Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Samir Bodas, Chairman and CEO of Icertis, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Icertis Logo (PRNewswire)

Goldman Sachs selected Bodas from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Bodas has a 20-year track record of leading fast-growing, category-defining companies. He and Monish Darda founded Icertis in 2009, with the intent to build a values-driven company that transforms an age-old process using modern technologies like cloud computing, AI/ML, and natural language processing.

"Contracts are the foundation of commerce – they're a source of unique data within an enterprise, defining the relationships a business has with its customers, suppliers, partners, and employees," said Bodas. "The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform turns the critical business information in contracts into structured data and connects that data to operational systems for insights and automation to ensure the intent of every commercial agreement is correctly memorialized and fully realized."

"We're delighted to recognize Samir Bodas as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 93+ countries.

Media Contact:

Michelle Rodriguez

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

corpcomm@icertis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Icertis