Former Envestnet and Pershing Executive and Board Member of Cetera, Orion, Cerity Partners and Vestwell Joins Forces with Docupace to Support Continued Robust Growth

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry today announced the appointment of Lori Hardwick as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hardwick assumes the role previously held by FTV Capital Managing Partner Brad Bernstein.

Docupace Names Wealth Management and Wealthtech Leader Lori Hardwick Chair of Board of Directors

Ms. Hardwick is a trailblazing leader in the wealth management and wealthtech spaces, with more than 30 years of experience as a senior executive, entrepreneur and board member for some of the fastest-growing and widely-recognized firms in the industry. She will share that expertise with Docupace as the company continues to execute its ambitious strategic expansion goals.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lori Hardwick as our Board Chair at Docupace," said David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "I've had the privilege of knowing and working with Lori since her time at Envestnet, and over the years I have come to rely on Lori's wisdom and advice to elevate my own performance and that of the teams I am honored to lead. And just as importantly, Lori's strategic insights are critical to our future as we work to elevate the performance of back office heroes across the financial services industry by delivering a comprehensive and seamlessly integrated back-office ecosystem. Given Lori's tremendous professional accomplishments and our history together, it was a natural fit to welcome Lori to our board."

"I am also incredibly grateful to Lori for choosing Docupace. With such incredibly high demand for her strategic guidance from across the wealth management industry, I am confident Lori could have had her choice of board appointments. Lori's service to Docupace is both an honor for us and an affirmation of our mission, our strengths and our prospects for continued success," Mr. Knoch said.

Joining Docupace as Firm Accelerates Growth

Ms. Hardwick was one of the co-founders of Envestnet, and later joined BNY Mellon's Pershing as its COO before co-founding AI Labs. Ms. Hardwick, a sought-after board member in the technology and financial advice space, currently holds board seats at Cetera Financial Group, Orion Advisor Solutions, Cerity Partners and Vestwell, where she also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors. In addition, Ms. Hardwick is a member of Genstar Capital's Strategic Advisory Board.

She takes on her new role on the Board of Docupace as the company expands its executive leadership team to support its strong growth and focused intent to deliver a comprehensive back-office ecosystem to the wealth management industry. Among its new hires, Docupace recently announced the appointment of John Stilo as Executive Vice President, Finance and Accounting; Sebastian Skwarek as Executive Vice President, Engineering & President of Docupace Europe; Florence Royce as Vice President, Professional Services; and Nouman Jan as Director, Information Technology and Site Reliability Engineering.

Innovation-Driven Growth

"Docupace is a true game-changing technology platform for the wealth management industry, and the leadership team there shares my passion for innovative technologies that can empower better financial advice," said Ms. Hardwick. "I've followed the company for many years, and I look forward to supporting and contributing to its strategic expansion. Together, we recognize how tech-driven back-office transformation can unlock new opportunities for firms to grow by delivering an exceptional service experience for back-office professionals, financial advisors and their end clients. I'm excited to help the firm reach its full potential as a transformative force in our industry."

Mr. Knoch concluded, "Docupace has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, leading to unprecedented growth in demand for our solutions. Lori is a remarkable selection to lead our Board and provide the advice and counsel to guide the firm through this period of ongoing rapid growth and beyond, More and more wealth management firms are recognizing the tangible value we deliver, and we endeavor to further solidify ourselves as the partner of choice for firms and advisors seeking to significantly elevate the service experience they offer."

About Docupace



Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

