NATIONAL LEADER IN PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE, DR. DEDRICK MOULTON, RETURNS TO NEW ORLEANS TO LEAD PEDIATRICS AT LSU HEALTH AND SERVE AS PEDIATRICIAN-IN-CHIEF AT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL NEW ORLEANS

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrick Moulton, MD, has been named Head of the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and Pediatrician-in-Chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Dedrick Moulton, MD, has been named Head of the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine and Pediatrician-in-Chief at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Moulton previously led the Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Section and Fellowship Program and served as Vice-Chair for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in LSU Health New Orleans' Department of Pediatrics. He was also the Gastroenterology Service Line Chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program.

"We are delighted that Louisiana's children and families will once again reap the benefits of Dr. Moulton's extensive expertise," says Richard DiCarlo, MD, Interim Dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. "His demonstrated academic excellence in clinical service and program development, education and clinical and translational research will improve the outcomes for patients. As an exceptional mentor with leadership development skills, Dr. Moulton will also contribute to a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce of physician leaders."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Moulton back to New Orleans to lead the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans and to serve as Children's Hospital's Pediatrician in Chief," said John R. Nickens IV, President and CEO of Children's Hospital New Orleans. "Dr. Moulton brings vast pediatric expertise, hands-on experience, and passion to his work. We look forward to advancing the health of children together with his leadership and the continued commitment of the entire department of pediatrics."

Dr. Moulton is currently a Professor of Pediatrics at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. He also previously served on the faculty of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he was Associate Medical Director of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN.

Dr. Moulton earned his medical degree at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. He completed his pediatrics residency at Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC and both clinical and research fellowships in Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at St. Louis Children's Hospital-Washington University, St. Louis, MO. He has received NIH and Crohn's and Colitis Foundation grants and industry contracts to conduct clinical trials, perform genetic analysis of children with inflammatory bowel disease, and to evaluate a multianalyte biomarker for distinguishing ulcerative colitis from Crohn's disease in children.

LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine has based its Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital New Orleans since 2005 when the flooding following Hurricane Katrina inundated its downtown New Orleans campus. The strategic move ensured the continuity of care through such a devastating time, and the close partnership has grown and flourished ever since.

Dr. Moulton will begin his new role in February 2023.

