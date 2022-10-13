On-Demand Hospitality Staffing App Qwick Launches in Cleveland

Flexible staffing platform offers average hourly wages 65% above the state's minimum

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the leading on-demand labor marketplace for hospitality Businesses and Professionals is now available in Cleveland. The company, which recently ranked #32 on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is now serving 23 U.S. cities with its expansion into Ohio.

Qwick: On-demand Hospitality Staffing (PRNewswire)

Through Qwick, food and beverage pros can now match with local shifts at restaurants, event venues, caterers, stadiums and more in real time. Qwick uses an unparalleled algorithm, proprietary technology, and personnel dedicated to on-demand staffing specific to the local hospitality industry. The platform is designed to ensure businesses secure quality and reliable talent, and professionals find convenient shifts matched to their experience.

"Qwick is providing professionals in Cleveland's notable hospitality industry with the freedom to work when and where they want, while helping local businesses bolster their staffing needs to keep providing exceptional service," said Jamie Baxter, Co-Founder and CEO of Qwick. "We have already signed up nearly 4,500 pros here and we're ready to transform the future of work in Cleveland."

Qwick for Professionals

Cleveland hospitality professionals can now take control of their schedules and income by signing up with Qwick in four easy steps before they start filling shifts of their choice. Qwick empowers pros to work how and when they want while providing an average wage that's 65% above the state's current minimum. Picking up shifts with Qwick is simple and flexible, and professionals get paid in as little as 30 minutes after clocking out. Hospitality professionals can get started by visiting qwick.com/professionals .

Qwick for Businesses

Food, beverage, catering and event businesses in Cleveland can now staff shifts with dependable Qwick Professionals who are certified, vetted and backed up by a five-star rating system to ensure continued quality and reliability. Posting a shift on the Qwick platform takes seconds and, with a 97% average shift-fill rate, business partners can confidently rely on Qwick to provide quality talent at a moment's notice. Businesses can start filling shifts by visiting qwick.com/business .

About Qwick:

Qwick is the leading staffing-as-a-service platform that connects service industry Professionals directly with food and beverage shifts in real-time, provides them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules, and enables them to get paid in as little as 30 minutes after their shift. With a 97 percent average shift fill rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce, thousands of Business Partners across the U.S. rely on Qwick to end understaffing. Qwick is a growth stage company on a mission to change the way people work and has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S and one of the fastest-growing companies featured by Inc. Magazine. Learn more at qwick.com .

