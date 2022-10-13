Wilson Sonsini Transforms Corporate Governance with Neuron and Subscription Pricing Model

Wilson Sonsini continues its disruption of the legal industry by expanding its Neuron tech platform and offering subscription pricing for start-up clients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing its technology-leveraged legal services model for emerging companies, Wilson Sonsini's Emerging Companies Practice (ECP) further expands its proprietary software platform, Neuron, with the addition of a new corporate governance module, complemented by an innovative fixed fee subscription model.

"We are excited to continue Neuron's expansion into all facets of a start-up's legal needs as we continue our mission to deliver the best and most responsive legal services at predictable prices. Together with our world-class legal expertise, Neuron is pushing the boundaries of technology-enabled legal services and transforming our industry," said senior Partner at Wilson Sonsini Raj Judge.

Neuron expands to include corporate governance offerings, such as employment and consulting agreements, offer letters, and other agreements enforceable in all fifty states. This release allows clients and their ECP legal teams to manage corporate governance and board management activities in its integrated cloud-based platform.

"Neuron allowed me to create an employee offer in about 5 minutes with my attorney in the loop to review terms and help with bespoke edits, and we were able to sign the documents only a few hours later, instead of a few days," said CEO at a stealth start-up using Neuron.

Wilson Sonsini's ECP has also launched an innovative fixed-fee subscription for Neuron clients. The subscription model provides emerging company clients with consistent pricing so they can develop reliable budgets, while still accessing world-class legal services.

"The expansion of Neuron underscores Wilson Sonsini's commitment to the start-up community. Neuron's incorporation and corporate governance features allow founders to stay efficient and organized as their company grows. These innovations are extremely helpful to early-stage start-ups and also helps ensure they able to most benefit from Wilson Sonsini's top legal services, as so many of our portfolio companies have over the years," said Managing Partner at Madrona Venture Group Tim Porter.

