Triller Announces Prem Parameswaran Has Joined Company as President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, an integrated technology and entertainment company that operates at the intersection of music, sports, and lifestyle content, events, and experiences, announced that Prem Parameswaran has joined the company as the President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Parameswaran will lead all aspects of corporate finance and investor relations.

"At this pivotal time for Triller, we are thrilled to have Prem on our team," said Mahi de Silva, Triller's Chief Executive Officer. "We've had the pleasure of working with Prem over the years, and his unique skill set of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and deep knowledge of institutional banking makes his addition to our senior leadership a perfect fit for our growing company," added de Silva.

Parameswaran joins Triller with more than 30 years of global finance experience. He most recently was with Eros International, a leading company in the Indian film entertainment industry, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and President of North America. Before that, Parameswaran was the Global Head of Media & Telecommunications of the Investment Banking Division at Jefferies & Company, Inc., where he advised clients on international telecommunications, media, and technology.

Prior to that Parameswaran was also the Head of Media &Telecommunications for the Americas at Deutsche Bank and had also worked at Goldman Sachs and Salomon Brothers. During more than two decades of investment banking, Parameswaran executed over 300 transactions with clients in the media and global telecommunications space including mergers and acquisitions, privatizations, and public and private equity and debt financings.

"Triller is at a unique inflection point as it launches its preeminent technology platform," said Parameswaran. "I am incredibly excited to hit the ground running on the world's largest stage for creators. My background at the intersection of technology and media offers a great perspective on the business opportunities in front of us. I can't wait to get started."

Parameswaran will be based out of New York. He received both an MBA and a BA from Columbia University and recently served on the Board of the Alumni Trustee Nominating Committee. Outside of work, he is an avid golfer and ardent sports enthusiast. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of KARE Partners, a healthcare and hospital company with operations in US and India, as well as the Board of the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School. Additionally, he recently served as a Commissioner on the Presidential Advisory Commission for Asian-Americans.

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

