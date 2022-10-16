Free Webinar - Understanding College Admissions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents with high school seniors considering college are grappling with a slew of questions about standardized tests, how to choose the right school and how the admission process works. This week Fusion Education Group (FEG) is hosting a free Virtual College Week with programs to support that journey.

Fusion Education Group's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families. Students can learn about mission-driven colleges, attend a virtual college fair, prepare for the admission process, and get help deciphering the standardized testing landscape. (PRNewswire)

"From FAFSA to admissions, families have many questions," said Stafford Slick , Director of Post-Secondary Counseling.

A week's worth of events from October 17 – 21 is planned. FEG's Fall Virtual College Week is free and open to all high school families across the country. Speakers include representatives from mission-driven colleges, college admission counselors, and higher education and standardized testing experts.

The full schedule of events can be found here, and include: (all times are EDT US and Canada):

"From FAFSA to admissions, families have lots of questions," said Stafford Slick, FEG Director of Post-Secondary Counseling. "We've consistently heard from families who attend our spring and fall college week, that the speakers provided them with useful information that helped them support their student's post-secondary journey."

All webinar details can be found here. Attendees must register for each program individually.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is an innovator of personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 80 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 35 additional countries. Attend an upcoming Open House or learn more about FEG events here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Education Group